NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 5/22

McCabe Ave Beach in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the East
10 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature59° - 70°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature62° - 70°
Sunrise/Sunset5:34am - 8:12pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 10:36a		Low
Mon 4:27p		High
Mon 10:38p		Low
Tue 5:18a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:10a		Low
Mon 3:51p		High
Mon 10:12p		Low
Tue 4:42a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:24a		Low
Mon 4:03p		High
Mon 10:26p		Low
Tue 4:54a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:06a		Low
Mon 3:55p		High
Mon 10:08p		Low
Tue 4:46a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 8:43a		High
Mon 2:16p		Low
Mon 8:32p		High
Tue 2:18a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 10:27a		Low
Mon 4:19p		High
Mon 10:35p		Low
Tue 5:23a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 8:17a		High
Mon 1:23p		Low
Mon 8:06p		High
Tue 1:25a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 5:16a		High
Mon 11:19a		Low
Mon 4:53p		High
Mon 11:32p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:11a		Low
Mon 3:53p		High
Mon 10:18p		Low
Tue 5:01a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 10:37a		Low
Mon 4:13p		High
Mon 10:50p		Low
Tue 5:24a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:14a		Low
Mon 3:57p		High
Mon 10:30p		Low
Tue 5:01a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 5:12a		High
Mon 11:19a		Low
Mon 4:58p		High
Mon 11:29p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 2 to 5 ft at 5 seconds.

TUE: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 5 seconds.

THU: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon, then becoming E. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

