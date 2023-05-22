NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 5/22

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the East

10 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)

9 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 59° - 70°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 62° - 70° Sunrise/Sunset 5:34am - 8:12pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 10:36a Low

Mon 4:27p High

Mon 10:38p Low

Tue 5:18a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:10a Low

Mon 3:51p High

Mon 10:12p Low

Tue 4:42a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:24a Low

Mon 4:03p High

Mon 10:26p Low

Tue 4:54a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:06a Low

Mon 3:55p High

Mon 10:08p Low

Tue 4:46a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 8:43a High

Mon 2:16p Low

Mon 8:32p High

Tue 2:18a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 10:27a Low

Mon 4:19p High

Mon 10:35p Low

Tue 5:23a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 8:17a High

Mon 1:23p Low

Mon 8:06p High

Tue 1:25a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 5:16a High

Mon 11:19a Low

Mon 4:53p High

Mon 11:32p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:11a Low

Mon 3:53p High

Mon 10:18p Low

Tue 5:01a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 10:37a Low

Mon 4:13p High

Mon 10:50p Low

Tue 5:24a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:14a Low

Mon 3:57p High

Mon 10:30p Low

Tue 5:01a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 5:12a High

Mon 11:19a Low

Mon 4:58p High

Mon 11:29p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 2 to 5 ft at 5 seconds.

TUE: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 5 seconds.

THU: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon, then becoming E. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

