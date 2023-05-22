NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 5/22
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the East
10 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 70°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|62° - 70°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:34am - 8:12pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 10:36a
|Low
Mon 4:27p
|High
Mon 10:38p
|Low
Tue 5:18a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:10a
|Low
Mon 3:51p
|High
Mon 10:12p
|Low
Tue 4:42a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:24a
|Low
Mon 4:03p
|High
Mon 10:26p
|Low
Tue 4:54a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:06a
|Low
Mon 3:55p
|High
Mon 10:08p
|Low
Tue 4:46a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 8:43a
|High
Mon 2:16p
|Low
Mon 8:32p
|High
Tue 2:18a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 10:27a
|Low
Mon 4:19p
|High
Mon 10:35p
|Low
Tue 5:23a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 8:17a
|High
Mon 1:23p
|Low
Mon 8:06p
|High
Tue 1:25a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 5:16a
|High
Mon 11:19a
|Low
Mon 4:53p
|High
Mon 11:32p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:11a
|Low
Mon 3:53p
|High
Mon 10:18p
|Low
Tue 5:01a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 10:37a
|Low
Mon 4:13p
|High
Mon 10:50p
|Low
Tue 5:24a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:14a
|Low
Mon 3:57p
|High
Mon 10:30p
|Low
Tue 5:01a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 5:12a
|High
Mon 11:19a
|Low
Mon 4:58p
|High
Mon 11:29p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 2 to 5 ft at 5 seconds.
TUE: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.
WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 5 seconds.
THU: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon, then becoming E. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.