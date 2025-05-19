NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 5/19

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 4 feet Winds From the Northwest

17 - 22 mph (Gust 30 mph)

15 - 19 knots (Gust 26 knots) Ocean Temperature 55° - 69°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Air Temperature 68° - 75° Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:09pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 7:22a High

Mon 1:34p Low

Mon 7:23p High

Tue 1:42a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:46a High

Mon 1:08p Low

Mon 6:47p High

Tue 1:16a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:58a High

Mon 1:22p Low

Mon 6:59p High

Tue 1:30a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:50a High

Mon 1:04p Low

Mon 6:51p High

Tue 1:12a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 11:27a High

Mon 5:14p Low

Mon 11:28p High

Tue 5:22a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 7:29a High

Mon 1:20p Low

Mon 7:22p High

Tue 1:33a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 11:01a High

Mon 4:21p Low

Mon 11:02p High

Tue 4:29a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 8:14a High

Mon 2:23p Low

Mon 8:05p High

Tue 2:35a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:06a High

Mon 1:05p Low

Mon 6:57p High

Tue 1:18a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 7:33a High

Mon 1:30p Low

Mon 7:21p High

Tue 1:56a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:17a High

Mon 1:12p Low

Mon 7:11p High

Tue 1:30a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 8:03a High

Mon 2:15p Low

Mon 8:07p High

Tue 2:35a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NW 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NW 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of rain after midnight.

WED: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds and E 2 ft at 3 seconds, becoming E 5 ft at 5 seconds. Rain.

WED NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 7 seconds. Rain.

THU: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 8 to 10 ft. Rain.

THU NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

