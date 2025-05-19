NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 5/19
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
17 - 22 mph (Gust 30 mph)
15 - 19 knots (Gust 26 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|55° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
|Air Temperature
|68° - 75°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:36am - 8:09pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 7:22a
|High
Mon 1:34p
|Low
Mon 7:23p
|High
Tue 1:42a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:46a
|High
Mon 1:08p
|Low
Mon 6:47p
|High
Tue 1:16a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:58a
|High
Mon 1:22p
|Low
Mon 6:59p
|High
Tue 1:30a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:50a
|High
Mon 1:04p
|Low
Mon 6:51p
|High
Tue 1:12a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 11:27a
|High
Mon 5:14p
|Low
Mon 11:28p
|High
Tue 5:22a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 7:29a
|High
Mon 1:20p
|Low
Mon 7:22p
|High
Tue 1:33a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 11:01a
|High
Mon 4:21p
|Low
Mon 11:02p
|High
Tue 4:29a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 8:14a
|High
Mon 2:23p
|Low
Mon 8:05p
|High
Tue 2:35a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:06a
|High
Mon 1:05p
|Low
Mon 6:57p
|High
Tue 1:18a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 7:33a
|High
Mon 1:30p
|Low
Mon 7:21p
|High
Tue 1:56a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:17a
|High
Mon 1:12p
|Low
Mon 7:11p
|High
Tue 1:30a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 8:03a
|High
Mon 2:15p
|Low
Mon 8:07p
|High
Tue 2:35a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON
TODAY: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NW 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NW 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of rain after midnight.
WED: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds and E 2 ft at 3 seconds, becoming E 5 ft at 5 seconds. Rain.
WED NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 7 seconds. Rain.
THU: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 8 to 10 ft. Rain.
THU NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
