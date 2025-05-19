NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 5/19

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 5/19

A boat enters the Manasquan Inlet in Manasquan, N.J. on Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
17 - 22 mph (Gust 30 mph)
15 - 19 knots (Gust 26 knots)
Ocean Temperature55° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Air Temperature68° - 75°
Sunrise/Sunset5:36am - 8:09pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 7:22a		High
Mon 1:34p		Low
Mon 7:23p		High
Tue 1:42a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:46a		High
Mon 1:08p		Low
Mon 6:47p		High
Tue 1:16a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:58a		High
Mon 1:22p		Low
Mon 6:59p		High
Tue 1:30a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:50a		High
Mon 1:04p		Low
Mon 6:51p		High
Tue 1:12a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 11:27a		High
Mon 5:14p		Low
Mon 11:28p		High
Tue 5:22a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 7:29a		High
Mon 1:20p		Low
Mon 7:22p		High
Tue 1:33a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 11:01a		High
Mon 4:21p		Low
Mon 11:02p		High
Tue 4:29a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 8:14a		High
Mon 2:23p		Low
Mon 8:05p		High
Tue 2:35a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:06a		High
Mon 1:05p		Low
Mon 6:57p		High
Tue 1:18a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 7:33a		High
Mon 1:30p		Low
Mon 7:21p		High
Tue 1:56a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:17a		High
Mon 1:12p		Low
Mon 7:11p		High
Tue 1:30a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 8:03a		High
Mon 2:15p		Low
Mon 8:07p		High
Tue 2:35a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NW 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NW 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of rain after midnight.

WED: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds and E 2 ft at 3 seconds, becoming E 5 ft at 5 seconds. Rain.

WED NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 7 seconds. Rain.

THU: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 8 to 10 ft. Rain.

THU NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

The Sunflow Beach Chair Gets National Attention On ABC's Shark Tank

What is the Sunflow beach chair? How much does it cost? What is so special about it? Let's find out:

Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray

100 Best Jersey Shore Beach Views

Cliffwood Beach: New Jersey's lost and forgotten resort destination

Before being devastated by a hurricane in 1960, Cliffwood Beach, NJ was a hot vacation spot that drew comparisons to Brooklyn's Coney Island.

Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, New Jersey Weather
Categories: Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM