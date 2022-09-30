NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/30

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Friday

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 6 feet Winds From the Northeast

16 - 23 mph (Gust 30 mph)

13 - 20 knots (Gust 26 knots) Ocean Temperature 67° - 73°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 65° - 68° Sunrise/Sunset 6:51am - 6:44pm UV Index 3 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 5:10a High

Fri 11:30a Low

Fri 6:02p High

Fri 11:57p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 11:04a Low

Fri 5:26p High

Fri 11:31p Low

Sat 5:20a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 11:18a Low

Fri 5:38p High

Fri 11:45p Low

Sat 5:32a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 11:00a Low

Fri 5:30p High

Fri 11:27p Low

Sat 5:24a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 9:15a High

Fri 3:10p Low

Fri 10:07p High

Sat 3:37a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:04a High

Fri 11:24a Low

Fri 6:07p High

Fri 11:51p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 8:49a High

Fri 2:17p Low

Fri 9:41p High

Sat 2:44a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 5:39a High

Fri 12:17p Low

Fri 6:41p High

Sat 12:42a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 11:04a Low

Fri 5:37p High

Fri 11:24p Low

Sat 5:31a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 5:07a High

Fri 11:46a Low

Fri 6:06p High

Sat 12:01a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 11:13a Low

Fri 5:42p High

Fri 11:38p Low

Sat 5:39a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 5:48a High

Fri 12:20p Low

Fri 6:36p High

Sat 12:45a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 3 to 6 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. A slight chance of rain late.

TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft. E swell 3 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

SAT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. E swell 4 to 8 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. Rain.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. NE swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells. A chance of tstms in the evening. Rain likely.

SUN: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. NE swell 4 to 9 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. Rain likely.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. E swell 6 to 11 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

MON: NE winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft, subsiding to 7 to 9 ft. A chance of rain.

TUE: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft. A chance of rain. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Stunning Jersey Shore rentals steps from the beach Here are 10 houses along New Jersey's coastline for an Insta-ready beachfront staycation.

Places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.