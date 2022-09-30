NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/30
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Friday
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 6 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
16 - 23 mph (Gust 30 mph)
13 - 20 knots (Gust 26 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|67° - 73°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|65° - 68°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:51am - 6:44pm
|UV Index
|3 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 5:10a
|High
Fri 11:30a
|Low
Fri 6:02p
|High
Fri 11:57p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 11:04a
|Low
Fri 5:26p
|High
Fri 11:31p
|Low
Sat 5:20a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 11:18a
|Low
Fri 5:38p
|High
Fri 11:45p
|Low
Sat 5:32a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 11:00a
|Low
Fri 5:30p
|High
Fri 11:27p
|Low
Sat 5:24a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 9:15a
|High
Fri 3:10p
|Low
Fri 10:07p
|High
Sat 3:37a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 5:04a
|High
Fri 11:24a
|Low
Fri 6:07p
|High
Fri 11:51p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 8:49a
|High
Fri 2:17p
|Low
Fri 9:41p
|High
Sat 2:44a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 5:39a
|High
Fri 12:17p
|Low
Fri 6:41p
|High
Sat 12:42a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 11:04a
|Low
Fri 5:37p
|High
Fri 11:24p
|Low
Sat 5:31a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 5:07a
|High
Fri 11:46a
|Low
Fri 6:06p
|High
Sat 12:01a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 11:13a
|Low
Fri 5:42p
|High
Fri 11:38p
|Low
Sat 5:39a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 5:48a
|High
Fri 12:20p
|Low
Fri 6:36p
|High
Sat 12:45a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 3 to 6 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. A slight chance of rain late.
TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft. E swell 3 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
SAT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. E swell 4 to 8 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. Rain.
SAT NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. NE swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells. A chance of tstms in the evening. Rain likely.
SUN: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. NE swell 4 to 9 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. Rain likely.
SUN NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. E swell 6 to 11 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.
MON: NE winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft, subsiding to 7 to 9 ft. A chance of rain.
TUE: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft. A chance of rain. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.