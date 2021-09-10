NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/10
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT though Saturday morning
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Air Temperature
|73° - 77°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
14 - 23 mph (Gust 30 mph)
12 - 20 knots (Gust 26 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 7 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:32am - 7:16pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 10:55a
|Low
Fri 5:17p
|High
Fri 11:11p
|Low
Sat 5:29a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:29a
|Low
Fri 4:41p
|High
Fri 10:45p
|Low
Sat 4:53a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:43a
|Low
Fri 4:53p
|High
Fri 10:59p
|Low
Sat 5:05a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:25a
|Low
Fri 4:45p
|High
Fri 10:41p
|Low
Sat 4:57a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 8:52a
|High
Fri 2:35p
|Low
Fri 9:22p
|High
Sat 2:51a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 10:47a
|Low
Fri 5:14p
|High
Fri 11:06p
|Low
Sat 5:29a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 8:26a
|High
Fri 1:42p
|Low
Fri 8:56p
|High
Sat 1:58a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 5:14a
|High
Fri 11:38a
|Low
Fri 5:45p
|High
Fri 11:55p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:29a
|Low
Fri 4:46p
|High
Fri 10:45p
|Low
Sat 5:00a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 11:08a
|Low
Fri 5:13p
|High
Fri 11:24p
|Low
Sat 5:26a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:36a
|Low
Fri 4:51p
|High
Fri 10:57p
|Low
Sat 5:05a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 5:17a
|High
Fri 11:39a
|Low
Fri 5:48p
|High
Sat 12:01a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds.
TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds.
SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW early in the afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
SUN: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).