NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/10

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT though Saturday morning

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Air Temperature73° - 77°
WindsFrom the Northwest
14 - 23 mph (Gust 30 mph)
12 - 20 knots (Gust 26 knots)
Waves3 - 7 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature73° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:32am - 7:16pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 10:55a		Low
Fri 5:17p		High
Fri 11:11p		Low
Sat 5:29a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:29a		Low
Fri 4:41p		High
Fri 10:45p		Low
Sat 4:53a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:43a		Low
Fri 4:53p		High
Fri 10:59p		Low
Sat 5:05a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:25a		Low
Fri 4:45p		High
Fri 10:41p		Low
Sat 4:57a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 8:52a		High
Fri 2:35p		Low
Fri 9:22p		High
Sat 2:51a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 10:47a		Low
Fri 5:14p		High
Fri 11:06p		Low
Sat 5:29a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 8:26a		High
Fri 1:42p		Low
Fri 8:56p		High
Sat 1:58a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 5:14a		High
Fri 11:38a		Low
Fri 5:45p		High
Fri 11:55p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:29a		Low
Fri 4:46p		High
Fri 10:45p		Low
Sat 5:00a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 11:08a		Low
Fri 5:13p		High
Fri 11:24p		Low
Sat 5:26a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:36a		Low
Fri 4:51p		High
Fri 10:57p		Low
Sat 5:05a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 5:17a		High
Fri 11:39a		Low
Fri 5:48p		High
Sat 12:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW early in the afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SUN: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

