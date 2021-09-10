NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/10

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT though Saturday morning

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Air Temperature 73° - 77° Winds From the Northwest

14 - 23 mph (Gust 30 mph)

12 - 20 knots (Gust 26 knots) Waves 3 - 7 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 73° - 77°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:32am - 7:16pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 10:55a Low

Fri 5:17p High

Fri 11:11p Low

Sat 5:29a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:29a Low

Fri 4:41p High

Fri 10:45p Low

Sat 4:53a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:43a Low

Fri 4:53p High

Fri 10:59p Low

Sat 5:05a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:25a Low

Fri 4:45p High

Fri 10:41p Low

Sat 4:57a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 8:52a High

Fri 2:35p Low

Fri 9:22p High

Sat 2:51a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 10:47a Low

Fri 5:14p High

Fri 11:06p Low

Sat 5:29a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 8:26a High

Fri 1:42p Low

Fri 8:56p High

Sat 1:58a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 5:14a High

Fri 11:38a Low

Fri 5:45p High

Fri 11:55p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:29a Low

Fri 4:46p High

Fri 10:45p Low

Sat 5:00a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 11:08a Low

Fri 5:13p High

Fri 11:24p Low

Sat 5:26a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:36a Low

Fri 4:51p High

Fri 10:57p Low

Sat 5:05a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 5:17a High

Fri 11:39a Low

Fri 5:48p High

Sat 12:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW early in the afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SUN: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).