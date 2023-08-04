NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/4

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
12 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
10 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature76° - 79°
Sunrise/Sunset5:56am - 8:08pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 10:42a		Low
Fri 4:55p		High
Fri 11:01p		Low
Sat 5:23a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:16a		Low
Fri 4:19p		High
Fri 10:35p		Low
Sat 4:47a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:30a		Low
Fri 4:31p		High
Fri 10:49p		Low
Sat 4:59a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:12a		Low
Fri 4:23p		High
Fri 10:31p		Low
Sat 4:51a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 8:43a		High
Fri 2:22p		Low
Fri 9:00p		High
Sat 2:41a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 10:32a		Low
Fri 4:50p		High
Fri 10:51p		Low
Sat 5:26a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 8:17a		High
Fri 1:29p		Low
Fri 8:34p		High
Sat 1:48a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 5:15a		High
Fri 11:30a		Low
Fri 5:23p		High
Fri 11:48p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:18a		Low
Fri 4:19p		High
Fri 10:38p		Low
Sat 4:57a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 10:51a		Low
Fri 4:45p		High
Fri 11:15p		Low
Sat 5:24a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:24a		Low
Fri 4:23p		High
Fri 10:45p		Low
Sat 5:03a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 5:10a		High
Fri 11:25a		Low
Fri 5:21p		High
Fri 11:48p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and tstms late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

SAT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds in the evening, becoming light.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms through the night.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

