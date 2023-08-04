NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/4

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

12 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)

10 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 76°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 76° - 79° Sunrise/Sunset 5:56am - 8:08pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 10:42a Low

Fri 4:55p High

Fri 11:01p Low

Sat 5:23a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:16a Low

Fri 4:19p High

Fri 10:35p Low

Sat 4:47a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:30a Low

Fri 4:31p High

Fri 10:49p Low

Sat 4:59a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:12a Low

Fri 4:23p High

Fri 10:31p Low

Sat 4:51a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 8:43a High

Fri 2:22p Low

Fri 9:00p High

Sat 2:41a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 10:32a Low

Fri 4:50p High

Fri 10:51p Low

Sat 5:26a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 8:17a High

Fri 1:29p Low

Fri 8:34p High

Sat 1:48a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 5:15a High

Fri 11:30a Low

Fri 5:23p High

Fri 11:48p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:18a Low

Fri 4:19p High

Fri 10:38p Low

Sat 4:57a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 10:51a Low

Fri 4:45p High

Fri 11:15p Low

Sat 5:24a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:24a Low

Fri 4:23p High

Fri 10:45p Low

Sat 5:03a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 5:10a High

Fri 11:25a Low

Fri 5:21p High

Fri 11:48p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and tstms late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

SAT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds in the evening, becoming light.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms through the night.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

