NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/4
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
12 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
10 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|76° - 79°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:56am - 8:08pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 10:42a
|Low
Fri 4:55p
|High
Fri 11:01p
|Low
Sat 5:23a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:16a
|Low
Fri 4:19p
|High
Fri 10:35p
|Low
Sat 4:47a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:30a
|Low
Fri 4:31p
|High
Fri 10:49p
|Low
Sat 4:59a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:12a
|Low
Fri 4:23p
|High
Fri 10:31p
|Low
Sat 4:51a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 8:43a
|High
Fri 2:22p
|Low
Fri 9:00p
|High
Sat 2:41a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 10:32a
|Low
Fri 4:50p
|High
Fri 10:51p
|Low
Sat 5:26a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 8:17a
|High
Fri 1:29p
|Low
Fri 8:34p
|High
Sat 1:48a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 5:15a
|High
Fri 11:30a
|Low
Fri 5:23p
|High
Fri 11:48p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:18a
|Low
Fri 4:19p
|High
Fri 10:38p
|Low
Sat 4:57a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 10:51a
|Low
Fri 4:45p
|High
Fri 11:15p
|Low
Sat 5:24a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:24a
|Low
Fri 4:23p
|High
Fri 10:45p
|Low
Sat 5:03a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 5:10a
|High
Fri 11:25a
|Low
Fri 5:21p
|High
Fri 11:48p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and tstms late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.
SAT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.
SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds in the evening, becoming light.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms through the night.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
