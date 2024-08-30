NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/30
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
14 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
12 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|72° - 76°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:21am - 7:34pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 5:49a
|Low
Fri 11:51a
|High
Fri 6:11p
|Low
Sat 12:43a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:23a
|Low
Fri 11:15a
|High
Fri 5:45p
|Low
Sat 12:07a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:37a
|Low
Fri 11:27a
|High
Fri 5:59p
|Low
Sat 12:19a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:19a
|Low
Fri 11:19a
|High
Fri 5:41p
|Low
Sat 12:11a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 9:29a
|Low
Fri 3:56p
|High
Fri 9:51p
|Low
Sat 4:48a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 5:39a
|Low
Fri 11:41a
|High
Fri 6:00p
|Low
Sat 12:45a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 8:36a
|Low
Fri 3:30p
|High
Fri 8:58p
|Low
Sat 4:22a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 6:26a
|Low
Fri 12:11p
|High
Fri 6:52p
|Low
Sat 1:20a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:37a
|Low
Fri 11:25a
|High
Fri 5:56p
|Low
Sat 12:30a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 5:57a
|Low
Fri 11:42a
|High
Fri 6:25p
|Low
Sat 12:51a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:56a
|Low
Fri 11:39a
|High
Fri 6:17p
|Low
Sat 12:45a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 6:40a
|Low
Fri 12:25p
|High
Fri 7:03p
|Low
Sat 1:37a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds. Scattered showers.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
MON: N winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
Plan Your Trip
