NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/30

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the Northeast

14 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)

12 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots) Ocean Temperature 68° - 77°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Air Temperature 72° - 76° Sunrise/Sunset 6:21am - 7:34pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 5:49a Low

Fri 11:51a High

Fri 6:11p Low

Sat 12:43a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:23a Low

Fri 11:15a High

Fri 5:45p Low

Sat 12:07a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:37a Low

Fri 11:27a High

Fri 5:59p Low

Sat 12:19a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:19a Low

Fri 11:19a High

Fri 5:41p Low

Sat 12:11a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 9:29a Low

Fri 3:56p High

Fri 9:51p Low

Sat 4:48a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 5:39a Low

Fri 11:41a High

Fri 6:00p Low

Sat 12:45a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 8:36a Low

Fri 3:30p High

Fri 8:58p Low

Sat 4:22a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 6:26a Low

Fri 12:11p High

Fri 6:52p Low

Sat 1:20a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:37a Low

Fri 11:25a High

Fri 5:56p Low

Sat 12:30a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 5:57a Low

Fri 11:42a High

Fri 6:25p Low

Sat 12:51a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:56a Low

Fri 11:39a High

Fri 6:17p Low

Sat 12:45a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 6:40a Low

Fri 12:25p High

Fri 7:03p Low

Sat 1:37a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds. Scattered showers.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

MON: N winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

