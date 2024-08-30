NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/30

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/30

Ship Bottom Bay Beach (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
14 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
12 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Ocean Temperature68° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Air Temperature72° - 76°
Sunrise/Sunset6:21am - 7:34pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 5:49a		Low
Fri 11:51a		High
Fri 6:11p		Low
Sat 12:43a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:23a		Low
Fri 11:15a		High
Fri 5:45p		Low
Sat 12:07a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:37a		Low
Fri 11:27a		High
Fri 5:59p		Low
Sat 12:19a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:19a		Low
Fri 11:19a		High
Fri 5:41p		Low
Sat 12:11a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 9:29a		Low
Fri 3:56p		High
Fri 9:51p		Low
Sat 4:48a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 5:39a		Low
Fri 11:41a		High
Fri 6:00p		Low
Sat 12:45a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 8:36a		Low
Fri 3:30p		High
Fri 8:58p		Low
Sat 4:22a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 6:26a		Low
Fri 12:11p		High
Fri 6:52p		Low
Sat 1:20a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:37a		Low
Fri 11:25a		High
Fri 5:56p		Low
Sat 12:30a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 5:57a		Low
Fri 11:42a		High
Fri 6:25p		Low
Sat 12:51a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:56a		Low
Fri 11:39a		High
Fri 6:17p		Low
Sat 12:45a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 6:40a		Low
Fri 12:25p		High
Fri 7:03p		Low
Sat 1:37a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds. Scattered showers.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

MON: N winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

