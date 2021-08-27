NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/27

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Air Temperature 81° - 90° Winds From the South

5 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)

4 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 74° - 81°

(Normal 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 5:43a High

Fri 12:09p Low

Fri 6:17p High

Sat 12:28a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:07a High

Fri 11:43a Low

Fri 5:41p High

Sat 12:02a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:19a High

Fri 11:57a Low

Fri 5:53p High

Sat 12:16a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:11a High

Fri 11:39a Low

Fri 5:45p High

Fri 11:58p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 9:48a High

Fri 3:49p Low

Fri 10:22p High

Sat 4:08a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:49a High

Fri 12:02p Low

Fri 6:25p High

Sat 12:20a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 9:22a High

Fri 2:56p Low

Fri 9:56p High

Sat 3:15a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 6:16a High

Fri 12:41p Low

Fri 6:49p High

Sat 12:53a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:26a High

Fri 11:37a Low

Fri 5:58p High

Fri 11:54p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 5:44a High

Fri 12:01p Low

Fri 6:15p High

Sat 12:16a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:25a High

Fri 11:43a Low

Fri 5:53p High

Fri 11:57p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 6:25a High

Fri 12:43p Low

Fri 6:57p High

Sat 1:03a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW late in the evening, then becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Patchy fog until late afternoon. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers late in the morning. Showers likely in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely early in the evening. A chance of tstms until early morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening, then 1 to 3 NM after midnight. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).