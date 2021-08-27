NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/27
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Air Temperature
|81° - 90°
|Winds
|From the South
5 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 81°
(Normal 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 5:43a
|High
Fri 12:09p
|Low
Fri 6:17p
|High
Sat 12:28a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:07a
|High
Fri 11:43a
|Low
Fri 5:41p
|High
Sat 12:02a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:19a
|High
Fri 11:57a
|Low
Fri 5:53p
|High
Sat 12:16a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:11a
|High
Fri 11:39a
|Low
Fri 5:45p
|High
Fri 11:58p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 9:48a
|High
Fri 3:49p
|Low
Fri 10:22p
|High
Sat 4:08a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 5:49a
|High
Fri 12:02p
|Low
Fri 6:25p
|High
Sat 12:20a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 9:22a
|High
Fri 2:56p
|Low
Fri 9:56p
|High
Sat 3:15a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 6:16a
|High
Fri 12:41p
|Low
Fri 6:49p
|High
Sat 12:53a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:26a
|High
Fri 11:37a
|Low
Fri 5:58p
|High
Fri 11:54p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 5:44a
|High
Fri 12:01p
|Low
Fri 6:15p
|High
Sat 12:16a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:25a
|High
Fri 11:43a
|Low
Fri 5:53p
|High
Fri 11:57p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 6:25a
|High
Fri 12:43p
|Low
Fri 6:57p
|High
Sat 1:03a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW late in the evening, then becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Patchy fog until late afternoon. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers late in the morning. Showers likely in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely early in the evening. A chance of tstms until early morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening, then 1 to 3 NM after midnight. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).