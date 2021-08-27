NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/27

Bridge in Avon (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Air Temperature81° - 90°
WindsFrom the South
5 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature74° - 81°
(Normal 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 5:43a		High
Fri 12:09p		Low
Fri 6:17p		High
Sat 12:28a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:07a		High
Fri 11:43a		Low
Fri 5:41p		High
Sat 12:02a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:19a		High
Fri 11:57a		Low
Fri 5:53p		High
Sat 12:16a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:11a		High
Fri 11:39a		Low
Fri 5:45p		High
Fri 11:58p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 9:48a		High
Fri 3:49p		Low
Fri 10:22p		High
Sat 4:08a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 5:49a		High
Fri 12:02p		Low
Fri 6:25p		High
Sat 12:20a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 9:22a		High
Fri 2:56p		Low
Fri 9:56p		High
Sat 3:15a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 6:16a		High
Fri 12:41p		Low
Fri 6:49p		High
Sat 12:53a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:26a		High
Fri 11:37a		Low
Fri 5:58p		High
Fri 11:54p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 5:44a		High
Fri 12:01p		Low
Fri 6:15p		High
Sat 12:16a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:25a		High
Fri 11:43a		Low
Fri 5:53p		High
Fri 11:57p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 6:25a		High
Fri 12:43p		Low
Fri 6:57p		High
Sat 1:03a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW late in the evening, then becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Patchy fog until late afternoon. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers late in the morning. Showers likely in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely early in the evening. A chance of tstms until early morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening, then 1 to 3 NM after midnight. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

