NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/23

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Northwest

6 - 9 mph (Gust 10 mph)

5 - 8 knots (Gust 9 knots) Ocean Temperature 68° - 74°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Air Temperature 76° - 83° Sunrise/Sunset 6:15am - 7:42pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 5:09a High

Fri 11:23a Low

Fri 5:41p High

Fri 11:45p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:57a Low

Fri 5:05p High

Fri 11:19p Low

Sat 5:19a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 11:11a Low

Fri 5:17p High

Fri 11:33p Low

Sat 5:31a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:53a Low

Fri 5:09p High

Fri 11:15p Low

Sat 5:23a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 9:14a High

Fri 3:03p Low

Fri 9:46p High

Sat 3:25a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:08a High

Fri 11:13a Low

Fri 5:43p High

Fri 11:36p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 8:48a High

Fri 2:10p Low

Fri 9:20p High

Sat 2:32a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 5:44a High

Fri 12:12p Low

Fri 6:16p High

Sat 12:29a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:56a Low

Fri 5:12p High

Fri 11:20p Low

Sat 5:29a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 5:07a High

Fri 11:31a Low

Fri 5:38p High

Fri 11:52p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 11:03a Low

Fri 5:16p High

Fri 11:24p Low

Sat 5:33a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 5:42a High

Fri 12:05p Low

Fri 6:12p High

Sat 12:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 1 foot at 2 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

10 Beautiful Facts About The Island Beach State Park Pelicans Gallery Credit: Jimmy G

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of! Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca