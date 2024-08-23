NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/23
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
6 - 9 mph (Gust 10 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 9 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 74°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|76° - 83°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:15am - 7:42pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 5:09a
|High
Fri 11:23a
|Low
Fri 5:41p
|High
Fri 11:45p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:57a
|Low
Fri 5:05p
|High
Fri 11:19p
|Low
Sat 5:19a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 11:11a
|Low
Fri 5:17p
|High
Fri 11:33p
|Low
Sat 5:31a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:53a
|Low
Fri 5:09p
|High
Fri 11:15p
|Low
Sat 5:23a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 9:14a
|High
Fri 3:03p
|Low
Fri 9:46p
|High
Sat 3:25a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 5:08a
|High
Fri 11:13a
|Low
Fri 5:43p
|High
Fri 11:36p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 8:48a
|High
Fri 2:10p
|Low
Fri 9:20p
|High
Sat 2:32a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 5:44a
|High
Fri 12:12p
|Low
Fri 6:16p
|High
Sat 12:29a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:56a
|Low
Fri 5:12p
|High
Fri 11:20p
|Low
Sat 5:29a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 5:07a
|High
Fri 11:31a
|Low
Fri 5:38p
|High
Fri 11:52p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 11:03a
|Low
Fri 5:16p
|High
Fri 11:24p
|Low
Sat 5:33a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 5:42a
|High
Fri 12:05p
|Low
Fri 6:12p
|High
Sat 12:30a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 1 foot at 2 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
