NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/23

Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
6 - 9 mph (Gust 10 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 9 knots)
Ocean Temperature68° - 74°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Air Temperature76° - 83°
Sunrise/Sunset6:15am - 7:42pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 5:09a		High
Fri 11:23a		Low
Fri 5:41p		High
Fri 11:45p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:57a		Low
Fri 5:05p		High
Fri 11:19p		Low
Sat 5:19a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 11:11a		Low
Fri 5:17p		High
Fri 11:33p		Low
Sat 5:31a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:53a		Low
Fri 5:09p		High
Fri 11:15p		Low
Sat 5:23a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 9:14a		High
Fri 3:03p		Low
Fri 9:46p		High
Sat 3:25a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 5:08a		High
Fri 11:13a		Low
Fri 5:43p		High
Fri 11:36p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 8:48a		High
Fri 2:10p		Low
Fri 9:20p		High
Sat 2:32a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 5:44a		High
Fri 12:12p		Low
Fri 6:16p		High
Sat 12:29a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:56a		Low
Fri 5:12p		High
Fri 11:20p		Low
Sat 5:29a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 5:07a		High
Fri 11:31a		Low
Fri 5:38p		High
Fri 11:52p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 11:03a		Low
Fri 5:16p		High
Fri 11:24p		Low
Sat 5:33a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 5:42a		High
Fri 12:05p		Low
Fri 6:12p		High
Sat 12:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 1 foot at 2 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

