NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/5

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 8 p.m. Saturday. Heat index values ranging from 100 to 103 degrees expected. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the South

9 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots) Ocean Temperature 64° - 74°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Air Temperature 75° - 89° Sunrise/Sunset 5:32am - 8:29pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 8:03a Low

Fri 2:03p High

Fri 8:18p Low

Sat 3:00a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:37a Low

Fri 1:27p High

Fri 7:52p Low

Sat 2:24a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:51a Low

Fri 1:39p High

Fri 8:06p Low

Sat 2:36a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:33a Low

Fri 1:31p High

Fri 7:48p Low

Sat 2:28a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 6:17a High

Fri 11:43a Low

Fri 6:08p High

Fri 11:58p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 7:54a Low

Fri 1:58p High

Fri 8:12p Low

Sat 3:04a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 5:51a High

Fri 10:50a Low

Fri 5:42p High

Fri 11:05p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 8:45a Low

Fri 2:25p High

Fri 9:08p Low

Sat 3:36a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:48a Low

Fri 1:34p High

Fri 8:04p Low

Sat 2:40a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 8:12a Low

Fri 1:53p High

Fri 8:35p Low

Sat 3:03a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:53a Low

Fri 1:40p High

Fri 8:15p Low

Sat 2:47a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 8:53a Low

Fri 2:32p High

Fri 9:12p Low

Sat 3:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. Patchy fog. A chance of showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

