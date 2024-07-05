NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/5
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 8 p.m. Saturday. Heat index values ranging from 100 to 103 degrees expected. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the South
9 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 74°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 89°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:32am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 8:03a
|Low
Fri 2:03p
|High
Fri 8:18p
|Low
Sat 3:00a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:37a
|Low
Fri 1:27p
|High
Fri 7:52p
|Low
Sat 2:24a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:51a
|Low
Fri 1:39p
|High
Fri 8:06p
|Low
Sat 2:36a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:33a
|Low
Fri 1:31p
|High
Fri 7:48p
|Low
Sat 2:28a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 6:17a
|High
Fri 11:43a
|Low
Fri 6:08p
|High
Fri 11:58p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 7:54a
|Low
Fri 1:58p
|High
Fri 8:12p
|Low
Sat 3:04a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 5:51a
|High
Fri 10:50a
|Low
Fri 5:42p
|High
Fri 11:05p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 8:45a
|Low
Fri 2:25p
|High
Fri 9:08p
|Low
Sat 3:36a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:48a
|Low
Fri 1:34p
|High
Fri 8:04p
|Low
Sat 2:40a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 8:12a
|Low
Fri 1:53p
|High
Fri 8:35p
|Low
Sat 3:03a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:53a
|Low
Fri 1:40p
|High
Fri 8:15p
|Low
Sat 2:47a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 8:53a
|Low
Fri 2:32p
|High
Fri 9:12p
|Low
Sat 3:41a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning.
TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. Patchy fog. A chance of showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
MON: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
