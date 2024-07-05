NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/5

Fireworks over Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 8 p.m. Saturday. Heat index values ranging from 100 to 103 degrees expected. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the South
9 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature64° - 74°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Air Temperature75° - 89°
Sunrise/Sunset5:32am - 8:29pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 8:03a		Low
Fri 2:03p		High
Fri 8:18p		Low
Sat 3:00a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:37a		Low
Fri 1:27p		High
Fri 7:52p		Low
Sat 2:24a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:51a		Low
Fri 1:39p		High
Fri 8:06p		Low
Sat 2:36a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:33a		Low
Fri 1:31p		High
Fri 7:48p		Low
Sat 2:28a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 6:17a		High
Fri 11:43a		Low
Fri 6:08p		High
Fri 11:58p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 7:54a		Low
Fri 1:58p		High
Fri 8:12p		Low
Sat 3:04a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 5:51a		High
Fri 10:50a		Low
Fri 5:42p		High
Fri 11:05p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 8:45a		Low
Fri 2:25p		High
Fri 9:08p		Low
Sat 3:36a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:48a		Low
Fri 1:34p		High
Fri 8:04p		Low
Sat 2:40a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 8:12a		Low
Fri 1:53p		High
Fri 8:35p		Low
Sat 3:03a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:53a		Low
Fri 1:40p		High
Fri 8:15p		Low
Sat 2:47a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 8:53a		Low
Fri 2:32p		High
Fri 9:12p		Low
Sat 3:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. Patchy fog. A chance of showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

