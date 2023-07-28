NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/28

Bradley Beach (Joe Hewes)

Advisories

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect until 10 p.m. Friday. Temperatures in the 90s and high humidity create dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 108 expected.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
7 - 14 mph (Gust 22 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Ocean Temperature68° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Air Temperature85° - 96°
Sunrise/Sunset5:49am - 8:15pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 10:16a		High
Fri 4:32p		Low
Fri 11:26p		High
Sat 5:02a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 9:40a		High
Fri 4:06p		Low
Fri 10:50p		High
Sat 4:36a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 9:52a		High
Fri 4:20p		Low
Fri 11:02p		High
Sat 4:50a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 9:44a		High
Fri 4:02p		Low
Fri 10:54p		High
Sat 4:32a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 7:31a		Low
Fri 2:21p		High
Fri 8:12p		Low
Sat 3:31a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 10:06a		High
Fri 4:33p		Low
Fri 11:20p		High
Sat 5:01a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 6:38a		Low
Fri 1:55p		High
Fri 7:19p		Low
Sat 3:05a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 10:39a		High
Fri 5:35p		Low
Fri 11:59p		High
Sat 5:56a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 9:38a		High
Fri 4:21p		Low
Fri 10:57p		High
Sat 4:43a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 9:57a		High
Fri 4:53p		Low
Fri 11:19p		High
Sat 5:04a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 9:50a		High
Fri 4:31p		Low
Fri 11:02p		High
Sat 4:54a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 10:44a		High
Fri 5:27p		Low
Fri 11:47p		High
Sat 5:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds in the evening.

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: N winds around 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon, then becoming W in the evening, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

