NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/28

Advisories

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect until 10 p.m. Friday. Temperatures in the 90s and high humidity create dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 108 expected.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

7 - 14 mph (Gust 22 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 19 knots) Ocean Temperature 68° - 80°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Air Temperature 85° - 96° Sunrise/Sunset 5:49am - 8:15pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 10:16a High

Fri 4:32p Low

Fri 11:26p High

Sat 5:02a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:40a High

Fri 4:06p Low

Fri 10:50p High

Sat 4:36a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:52a High

Fri 4:20p Low

Fri 11:02p High

Sat 4:50a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:44a High

Fri 4:02p Low

Fri 10:54p High

Sat 4:32a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 7:31a Low

Fri 2:21p High

Fri 8:12p Low

Sat 3:31a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 10:06a High

Fri 4:33p Low

Fri 11:20p High

Sat 5:01a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 6:38a Low

Fri 1:55p High

Fri 7:19p Low

Sat 3:05a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 10:39a High

Fri 5:35p Low

Fri 11:59p High

Sat 5:56a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:38a High

Fri 4:21p Low

Fri 10:57p High

Sat 4:43a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 9:57a High

Fri 4:53p Low

Fri 11:19p High

Sat 5:04a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:50a High

Fri 4:31p Low

Fri 11:02p High

Sat 4:54a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 10:44a High

Fri 5:27p Low

Fri 11:47p High

Sat 5:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds in the evening.

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: N winds around 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon, then becoming W in the evening, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!

Stunning Jersey Shore rentals steps from the beach Here are 10 houses along New Jersey's coastline for an Insta-ready beachfront staycation.