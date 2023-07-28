NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/28
Advisories
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect until 10 p.m. Friday. Temperatures in the 90s and high humidity create dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 108 expected.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
7 - 14 mph (Gust 22 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|85° - 96°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:49am - 8:15pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 10:16a
|High
Fri 4:32p
|Low
Fri 11:26p
|High
Sat 5:02a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:40a
|High
Fri 4:06p
|Low
Fri 10:50p
|High
Sat 4:36a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:52a
|High
Fri 4:20p
|Low
Fri 11:02p
|High
Sat 4:50a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:44a
|High
Fri 4:02p
|Low
Fri 10:54p
|High
Sat 4:32a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 7:31a
|Low
Fri 2:21p
|High
Fri 8:12p
|Low
Sat 3:31a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 10:06a
|High
Fri 4:33p
|Low
Fri 11:20p
|High
Sat 5:01a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 6:38a
|Low
Fri 1:55p
|High
Fri 7:19p
|Low
Sat 3:05a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 10:39a
|High
Fri 5:35p
|Low
Fri 11:59p
|High
Sat 5:56a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:38a
|High
Fri 4:21p
|Low
Fri 10:57p
|High
Sat 4:43a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 9:57a
|High
Fri 4:53p
|Low
Fri 11:19p
|High
Sat 5:04a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:50a
|High
Fri 4:31p
|Low
Fri 11:02p
|High
Sat 4:54a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 10:44a
|High
Fri 5:27p
|Low
Fri 11:47p
|High
Sat 5:51a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds in the evening.
MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE: N winds around 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon, then becoming W in the evening, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.