NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/21
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
9 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|79° - 85°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:43am - 8:21pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 5:00a
|High
Fri 11:10a
|Low
Fri 4:59p
|High
Fri 11:01p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:44a
|Low
Fri 4:23p
|High
Fri 10:35p
|Low
Sat 4:57a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:58a
|Low
Fri 4:35p
|High
Fri 10:49p
|Low
Sat 5:09a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:40a
|Low
Fri 4:27p
|High
Fri 10:31p
|Low
Sat 5:01a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 9:05a
|High
Fri 2:50p
|Low
Fri 9:04p
|High
Sat 2:41a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 5:00a
|High
Fri 10:56a
|Low
Fri 4:46p
|High
Fri 10:53p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 8:39a
|High
Fri 1:57p
|Low
Fri 8:38p
|High
Sat 1:48a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 5:41a
|High
Fri 11:52a
|Low
Fri 5:31p
|High
Fri 11:55p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:44a
|Low
Fri 4:25p
|High
Fri 10:43p
|Low
Sat 5:14a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 5:04a
|High
Fri 11:10a
|Low
Fri 4:49p
|High
Fri 11:18p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:41a
|Low
Fri 4:31p
|High
Fri 10:53p
|Low
Sat 5:16a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 5:36a
|High
Fri 11:47a
|Low
Fri 5:33p
|High
Fri 11:55p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. Tstms early this morning. Showers. Tstms likely late this morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. N swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds, becoming E at 9 seconds in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds after midnight.
SUN: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.