NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/21

Boardwalk in Belmar (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
9 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Air Temperature79° - 85°
Sunrise/Sunset5:43am - 8:21pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 5:00a		High
Fri 11:10a		Low
Fri 4:59p		High
Fri 11:01p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:44a		Low
Fri 4:23p		High
Fri 10:35p		Low
Sat 4:57a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:58a		Low
Fri 4:35p		High
Fri 10:49p		Low
Sat 5:09a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:40a		Low
Fri 4:27p		High
Fri 10:31p		Low
Sat 5:01a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 9:05a		High
Fri 2:50p		Low
Fri 9:04p		High
Sat 2:41a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 5:00a		High
Fri 10:56a		Low
Fri 4:46p		High
Fri 10:53p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 8:39a		High
Fri 1:57p		Low
Fri 8:38p		High
Sat 1:48a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 5:41a		High
Fri 11:52a		Low
Fri 5:31p		High
Fri 11:55p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:44a		Low
Fri 4:25p		High
Fri 10:43p		Low
Sat 5:14a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 5:04a		High
Fri 11:10a		Low
Fri 4:49p		High
Fri 11:18p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:41a		Low
Fri 4:31p		High
Fri 10:53p		Low
Sat 5:16a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 5:36a		High
Fri 11:47a		Low
Fri 5:33p		High
Fri 11:55p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. Tstms early this morning. Showers. Tstms likely late this morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. N swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds, becoming E at 9 seconds in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds after midnight.

SUN: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

