NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/21

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

9 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)

8 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 80°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Air Temperature 79° - 85° Sunrise/Sunset 5:43am - 8:21pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 5:00a High

Fri 11:10a Low

Fri 4:59p High

Fri 11:01p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:44a Low

Fri 4:23p High

Fri 10:35p Low

Sat 4:57a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:58a Low

Fri 4:35p High

Fri 10:49p Low

Sat 5:09a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:40a Low

Fri 4:27p High

Fri 10:31p Low

Sat 5:01a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 9:05a High

Fri 2:50p Low

Fri 9:04p High

Sat 2:41a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:00a High

Fri 10:56a Low

Fri 4:46p High

Fri 10:53p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 8:39a High

Fri 1:57p Low

Fri 8:38p High

Sat 1:48a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 5:41a High

Fri 11:52a Low

Fri 5:31p High

Fri 11:55p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:44a Low

Fri 4:25p High

Fri 10:43p Low

Sat 5:14a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 5:04a High

Fri 11:10a Low

Fri 4:49p High

Fri 11:18p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:41a Low

Fri 4:31p High

Fri 10:53p Low

Sat 5:16a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 5:36a High

Fri 11:47a Low

Fri 5:33p High

Fri 11:55p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. Tstms early this morning. Showers. Tstms likely late this morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. N swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds, becoming E at 9 seconds in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds after midnight.

SUN: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

