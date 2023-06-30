NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/30

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/30

McCabe Ave Beach, Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
7 - 14 mph (Gust 21 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature67° - 77°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
Air Temperature73° - 83°
Sunrise/Sunset5:29am - 8:30pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 5:33a		Low
Fri 11:45a		High
Fri 6:05p		Low
Sat 12:45a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:07a		Low
Fri 11:09a		High
Fri 5:39p		Low
Sat 12:09a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:21a		Low
Fri 11:21a		High
Fri 5:53p		Low
Sat 12:21a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:03a		Low
Fri 11:13a		High
Fri 5:35p		Low
Sat 12:13a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 9:13a		Low
Fri 3:50p		High
Fri 9:45p		Low
Sat 4:50a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 5:28a		Low
Fri 11:34a		High
Fri 5:58p		Low
Sat 12:43a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 8:20a		Low
Fri 3:24p		High
Fri 8:52p		Low
Sat 4:24a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 6:23a		Low
Fri 12:08p		High
Fri 6:59p		Low
Sat 1:21a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:10a		Low
Fri 11:10a		High
Fri 5:44p		Low
Sat 12:18a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 5:33a		Low
Fri 11:29a		High
Fri 6:16p		Low
Sat 12:42a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:22a		Low
Fri 11:19a		High
Fri 5:53p		Low
Sat 12:24a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 6:21a		Low
Fri 12:13p		High
Fri 6:53p		Low
Sat 1:12a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Hazy.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Hazy in the evening.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

SUN: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

