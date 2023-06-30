NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/30
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 14 mph (Gust 21 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|67° - 77°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 83°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:29am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 5:33a
|Low
Fri 11:45a
|High
Fri 6:05p
|Low
Sat 12:45a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:07a
|Low
Fri 11:09a
|High
Fri 5:39p
|Low
Sat 12:09a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:21a
|Low
Fri 11:21a
|High
Fri 5:53p
|Low
Sat 12:21a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:03a
|Low
Fri 11:13a
|High
Fri 5:35p
|Low
Sat 12:13a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 9:13a
|Low
Fri 3:50p
|High
Fri 9:45p
|Low
Sat 4:50a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 5:28a
|Low
Fri 11:34a
|High
Fri 5:58p
|Low
Sat 12:43a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 8:20a
|Low
Fri 3:24p
|High
Fri 8:52p
|Low
Sat 4:24a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 6:23a
|Low
Fri 12:08p
|High
Fri 6:59p
|Low
Sat 1:21a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:10a
|Low
Fri 11:10a
|High
Fri 5:44p
|Low
Sat 12:18a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 5:33a
|Low
Fri 11:29a
|High
Fri 6:16p
|Low
Sat 12:42a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:22a
|Low
Fri 11:19a
|High
Fri 5:53p
|Low
Sat 12:24a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 6:21a
|Low
Fri 12:13p
|High
Fri 6:53p
|Low
Sat 1:12a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Hazy.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Hazy in the evening.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.
SUN: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.