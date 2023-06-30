NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/30

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 3 feet Winds From the South

7 - 14 mph (Gust 21 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 67° - 77°

(Normal 63° - 77°) Air Temperature 73° - 83° Sunrise/Sunset 5:29am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 5:33a Low

Fri 11:45a High

Fri 6:05p Low

Sat 12:45a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:07a Low

Fri 11:09a High

Fri 5:39p Low

Sat 12:09a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:21a Low

Fri 11:21a High

Fri 5:53p Low

Sat 12:21a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:03a Low

Fri 11:13a High

Fri 5:35p Low

Sat 12:13a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 9:13a Low

Fri 3:50p High

Fri 9:45p Low

Sat 4:50a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 5:28a Low

Fri 11:34a High

Fri 5:58p Low

Sat 12:43a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 8:20a Low

Fri 3:24p High

Fri 8:52p Low

Sat 4:24a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 6:23a Low

Fri 12:08p High

Fri 6:59p Low

Sat 1:21a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:10a Low

Fri 11:10a High

Fri 5:44p Low

Sat 12:18a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 5:33a Low

Fri 11:29a High

Fri 6:16p Low

Sat 12:42a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:22a Low

Fri 11:19a High

Fri 5:53p Low

Sat 12:24a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 6:21a Low

Fri 12:13p High

Fri 6:53p Low

Sat 1:12a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Hazy.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Hazy in the evening.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

SUN: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

