NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/3

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Air Temperature 70° - 79° Winds From the Northwest

6 - 9 mph (Gust 15 mph)

5 - 8 knots (Gust 13 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 62° - 71°

(Normal 62° - 67°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:21pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 5:21a High

Fri 11:30a Low

Fri 5:05p High

Fri 11:15p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 11:04a Low

Fri 4:29p High

Fri 10:49p Low

Sat 5:23a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 11:18a Low

Fri 4:41p High

Fri 11:03p Low

Sat 5:35a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 11:00a Low

Fri 4:33p High

Fri 10:45p Low

Sat 5:27a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 9:26a High

Fri 3:10p Low

Fri 9:10p High

Sat 2:55a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:21a High

Fri 11:13a Low

Fri 4:52p High

Fri 11:07p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 9:00a High

Fri 2:17p Low

Fri 8:44p High

Sat 2:02a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 5:56a High

Fri 11:59a Low

Fri 5:28p High

Sat 12:01a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:03a High

Fri 10:56a Low

Fri 4:33p High

Fri 10:58p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 5:25a High

Fri 11:23a Low

Fri 4:52p High

Fri 11:33p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:53a Low

Fri 4:38p High

Fri 11:08p Low

Sat 5:44a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 5:55a High

Fri 12:02p Low

Fri 5:43p High

Sat 12:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW in the late evening and overnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

