NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/24
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the North
7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 67°
(Normal 64° - 69°)
|Air Temperature
|70° - 80°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:27am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 11:14a
|High
Fri 5:31p
|Low
Sat 12:06a
|High
Sat 5:52a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:38a
|High
Fri 5:05p
|Low
Fri 11:30p
|High
Sat 5:26a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:50a
|High
Fri 5:19p
|Low
Fri 11:42p
|High
Sat 5:40a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:42a
|High
Fri 5:01p
|Low
Fri 11:34p
|High
Sat 5:22a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 8:38a
|Low
Fri 3:19p
|High
Fri 9:11p
|Low
Sat 4:11a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 11:10a
|High
Fri 5:29p
|Low
Sat 12:05a
|High
Sat 5:49a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 7:45a
|Low
Fri 2:53p
|High
Fri 8:18p
|Low
Sat 3:45a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 5:33a
|Low
Fri 11:34a
|High
Fri 6:09p
|Low
Sat 12:30a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:51a
|High
Fri 5:23p
|Low
Fri 11:47p
|High
Sat 5:39a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 5:07a
|Low
Fri 11:05a
|High
Fri 5:40p
|Low
Sat 12:02a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:05a
|Low
Fri 10:59a
|High
Fri 5:38p
|Low
Fri 11:57p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 5:55a
|Low
Fri 11:50a
|High
Fri 6:26p
|Low
Sat 12:51a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
REST OF TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.
TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.