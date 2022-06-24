NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/24

Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 3 feet Winds From the North

7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 63° - 67°

(Normal 64° - 69°) Air Temperature 70° - 80° Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 11:14a High

Fri 5:31p Low

Sat 12:06a High

Sat 5:52a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:38a High

Fri 5:05p Low

Fri 11:30p High

Sat 5:26a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:50a High

Fri 5:19p Low

Fri 11:42p High

Sat 5:40a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:42a High

Fri 5:01p Low

Fri 11:34p High

Sat 5:22a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 8:38a Low

Fri 3:19p High

Fri 9:11p Low

Sat 4:11a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 11:10a High

Fri 5:29p Low

Sat 12:05a High

Sat 5:49a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 7:45a Low

Fri 2:53p High

Fri 8:18p Low

Sat 3:45a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 5:33a Low

Fri 11:34a High

Fri 6:09p Low

Sat 12:30a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:51a High

Fri 5:23p Low

Fri 11:47p High

Sat 5:39a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 5:07a Low

Fri 11:05a High

Fri 5:40p Low

Sat 12:02a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:05a Low

Fri 10:59a High

Fri 5:38p Low

Fri 11:57p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 5:55a Low

Fri 11:50a High

Fri 6:26p Low

Sat 12:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

