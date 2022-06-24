NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/24

Ocean City (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the North
7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature63° - 67°
(Normal 64° - 69°)
Air Temperature70° - 80°
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:30pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 11:14a		High
Fri 5:31p		Low
Sat 12:06a		High
Sat 5:52a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 10:38a		High
Fri 5:05p		Low
Fri 11:30p		High
Sat 5:26a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 10:50a		High
Fri 5:19p		Low
Fri 11:42p		High
Sat 5:40a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 10:42a		High
Fri 5:01p		Low
Fri 11:34p		High
Sat 5:22a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 8:38a		Low
Fri 3:19p		High
Fri 9:11p		Low
Sat 4:11a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 11:10a		High
Fri 5:29p		Low
Sat 12:05a		High
Sat 5:49a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 7:45a		Low
Fri 2:53p		High
Fri 8:18p		Low
Sat 3:45a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 5:33a		Low
Fri 11:34a		High
Fri 6:09p		Low
Sat 12:30a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 10:51a		High
Fri 5:23p		Low
Fri 11:47p		High
Sat 5:39a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 5:07a		Low
Fri 11:05a		High
Fri 5:40p		Low
Sat 12:02a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:05a		Low
Fri 10:59a		High
Fri 5:38p		Low
Fri 11:57p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 5:55a		Low
Fri 11:50a		High
Fri 6:26p		Low
Sat 12:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

