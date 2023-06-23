NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/23

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the South

10 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph)

9 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 75°

(Normal 63° - 77°) Air Temperature 71° - 78° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:30pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 6:09a High

Fri 12:34p Low

Fri 6:05p High

Sat 12:22a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:33a High

Fri 12:08p Low

Fri 5:29p High

Fri 11:56p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:45a High

Fri 12:22p Low

Fri 5:41p High

Sat 12:10a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:37a High

Fri 12:04p Low

Fri 5:33p High

Fri 11:52p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 10:14a High

Fri 4:14p Low

Fri 10:10p High

Sat 4:02a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 6:16a High

Fri 12:17p Low

Fri 5:59p High

Sat 12:08a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 9:48a High

Fri 3:21p Low

Fri 9:44p High

Sat 3:09a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 6:57a High

Fri 1:09p Low

Fri 6:45p High

Sat 1:08a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:00a High

Fri 12:03p Low

Fri 5:41p High

Fri 11:58p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 6:20a High

Fri 12:21p Low

Fri 6:01p High

Sat 12:28a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:59a High

Fri 11:57a Low

Fri 5:46p High

Sat 12:07a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 6:51a High

Fri 1:01p Low

Fri 6:47p High

Sat 1:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds, becoming S at 5 seconds this afternoon. Isolated showers early this morning, then scattered showers with a chance of tstms late this morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of tstms. Numerous showers.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers through the day. Showers likely through the night.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

