NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/23

Avon-by-the-Sea (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the South
10 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph)
9 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 75°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
Air Temperature71° - 78°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:30pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 6:09a		High
Fri 12:34p		Low
Fri 6:05p		High
Sat 12:22a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:33a		High
Fri 12:08p		Low
Fri 5:29p		High
Fri 11:56p
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:45a		High
Fri 12:22p		Low
Fri 5:41p		High
Sat 12:10a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:37a		High
Fri 12:04p		Low
Fri 5:33p		High
Fri 11:52p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 10:14a		High
Fri 4:14p		Low
Fri 10:10p		High
Sat 4:02a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 6:16a		High
Fri 12:17p		Low
Fri 5:59p		High
Sat 12:08a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 9:48a		High
Fri 3:21p		Low
Fri 9:44p		High
Sat 3:09a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 6:57a		High
Fri 1:09p		Low
Fri 6:45p		High
Sat 1:08a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:00a		High
Fri 12:03p		Low
Fri 5:41p		High
Fri 11:58p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 6:20a		High
Fri 12:21p		Low
Fri 6:01p		High
Sat 12:28a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:59a		High
Fri 11:57a		Low
Fri 5:46p		High
Sat 12:07a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 6:51a		High
Fri 1:01p		Low
Fri 6:47p		High
Sat 1:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds, becoming S at 5 seconds this afternoon. Isolated showers early this morning, then scattered showers with a chance of tstms late this morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of tstms. Numerous showers.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers through the day. Showers likely through the night.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

