NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/23
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the South
10 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph)
9 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 75°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 78°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 6:09a
|High
Fri 12:34p
|Low
Fri 6:05p
|High
Sat 12:22a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:33a
|High
Fri 12:08p
|Low
Fri 5:29p
|High
Fri 11:56p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:45a
|High
Fri 12:22p
|Low
Fri 5:41p
|High
Sat 12:10a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:37a
|High
Fri 12:04p
|Low
Fri 5:33p
|High
Fri 11:52p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 10:14a
|High
Fri 4:14p
|Low
Fri 10:10p
|High
Sat 4:02a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 6:16a
|High
Fri 12:17p
|Low
Fri 5:59p
|High
Sat 12:08a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 9:48a
|High
Fri 3:21p
|Low
Fri 9:44p
|High
Sat 3:09a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 6:57a
|High
Fri 1:09p
|Low
Fri 6:45p
|High
Sat 1:08a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:00a
|High
Fri 12:03p
|Low
Fri 5:41p
|High
Fri 11:58p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 6:20a
|High
Fri 12:21p
|Low
Fri 6:01p
|High
Sat 12:28a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:59a
|High
Fri 11:57a
|Low
Fri 5:46p
|High
Sat 12:07a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 6:51a
|High
Fri 1:01p
|Low
Fri 6:47p
|High
Sat 1:07a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds, becoming S at 5 seconds this afternoon. Isolated showers early this morning, then scattered showers with a chance of tstms late this morning and afternoon.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of tstms. Numerous showers.
SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers through the day. Showers likely through the night.
TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
