NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/16

Hazy sun over the Barefoot Country Music Fest in WIldwood (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southeast
7 - 14 mph (Gust 15 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Ocean Temperature62° - 75°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
Air Temperature70° - 79°
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:28pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 7:11a		Low
Fri 1:10p		High
Fri 7:29p		Low
Sat 2:06a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:45a		Low
Fri 12:34p		High
Fri 7:03p		Low
Sat 1:30a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:59a		Low
Fri 12:46p		High
Fri 7:17p		Low
Sat 1:42a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:41a		Low
Fri 12:38p		High
Fri 6:59p		Low
Sat 1:34a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 5:23a		High
Fri 10:51a		Low
Fri 5:15p		High
Fri 11:09p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 7:04a		Low
Fri 1:07p		High
Fri 7:24p		Low
Sat 2:13a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 9:58a		Low
Fri 4:49p		High
Fri 10:16p		Low
Sat 5:45a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 7:51a		Low
Fri 1:36p		High
Fri 8:18p		Low
Sat 2:42a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:53a		Low
Fri 12:45p		High
Fri 7:13p		Low
Sat 1:49a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 7:16a		Low
Fri 1:04p		High
Fri 7:40p		Low
Sat 2:09a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:02a		Low
Fri 12:52p		High
Fri 7:25p		Low
Sat 1:57a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 8:03a		Low
Fri 1:46p		High
Fri 8:23p		Low
Sat 2:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. Showers with a chance of tstms late.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

MON: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

