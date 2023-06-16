NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/16
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southeast
7 - 14 mph (Gust 15 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 75°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|70° - 79°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:28pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 7:11a
|Low
Fri 1:10p
|High
Fri 7:29p
|Low
Sat 2:06a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:45a
|Low
Fri 12:34p
|High
Fri 7:03p
|Low
Sat 1:30a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:59a
|Low
Fri 12:46p
|High
Fri 7:17p
|Low
Sat 1:42a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:41a
|Low
Fri 12:38p
|High
Fri 6:59p
|Low
Sat 1:34a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 5:23a
|High
Fri 10:51a
|Low
Fri 5:15p
|High
Fri 11:09p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 7:04a
|Low
Fri 1:07p
|High
Fri 7:24p
|Low
Sat 2:13a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 9:58a
|Low
Fri 4:49p
|High
Fri 10:16p
|Low
Sat 5:45a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 7:51a
|Low
Fri 1:36p
|High
Fri 8:18p
|Low
Sat 2:42a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:53a
|Low
Fri 12:45p
|High
Fri 7:13p
|Low
Sat 1:49a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 7:16a
|Low
Fri 1:04p
|High
Fri 7:40p
|Low
Sat 2:09a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:02a
|Low
Fri 12:52p
|High
Fri 7:25p
|Low
Sat 1:57a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 8:03a
|Low
Fri 1:46p
|High
Fri 8:23p
|Low
Sat 2:51a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. Showers with a chance of tstms late.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.
MON: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.