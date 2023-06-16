NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/16

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southeast

7 - 14 mph (Gust 15 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 13 knots) Ocean Temperature 62° - 75°

(Normal 63° - 77°) Air Temperature 70° - 79° Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:28pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 7:11a Low

Fri 1:10p High

Fri 7:29p Low

Sat 2:06a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:45a Low

Fri 12:34p High

Fri 7:03p Low

Sat 1:30a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:59a Low

Fri 12:46p High

Fri 7:17p Low

Sat 1:42a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:41a Low

Fri 12:38p High

Fri 6:59p Low

Sat 1:34a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:23a High

Fri 10:51a Low

Fri 5:15p High

Fri 11:09p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 7:04a Low

Fri 1:07p High

Fri 7:24p Low

Sat 2:13a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 9:58a Low

Fri 4:49p High

Fri 10:16p Low

Sat 5:45a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 7:51a Low

Fri 1:36p High

Fri 8:18p Low

Sat 2:42a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:53a Low

Fri 12:45p High

Fri 7:13p Low

Sat 1:49a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 7:16a Low

Fri 1:04p High

Fri 7:40p Low

Sat 2:09a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:02a Low

Fri 12:52p High

Fri 7:25p Low

Sat 1:57a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 8:03a Low

Fri 1:46p High

Fri 8:23p Low

Sat 2:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. Showers with a chance of tstms late.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

MON: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

