NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 5/19

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 4 feet Winds From the Southeast

11 - 20 mph (Gust 22 mph)

10 - 17 knots (Gust 19 knots) Ocean Temperature 56° - 69°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 61° - 67° Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:09pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 8:18a Low

Fri 2:22p High

Fri 8:34p Low

Sat 3:13a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:52a Low

Fri 1:46p High

Fri 8:08p Low

Sat 2:37a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:06a Low

Fri 1:58p High

Fri 8:22p Low

Sat 2:49a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:48a Low

Fri 1:50p High

Fri 8:04p Low

Sat 2:41a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 6:31a High

Fri 11:58a Low

Fri 6:27p High

Sat 12:14a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 8:13a Low

Fri 2:20p High

Fri 8:30p Low

Sat 3:15a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 6:05a High

Fri 11:05a Low

Fri 6:01p High

Fri 11:21p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 9:01a Low

Fri 2:48p High

Fri 9:25p Low

Sat 3:46a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:02a Low

Fri 1:55p High

Fri 8:18p Low

Sat 2:49a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 8:28a Low

Fri 2:15p High

Fri 8:46p Low

Sat 3:10a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:07a Low

Fri 2:00p High

Fri 8:27p Low

Sat 2:54a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 9:10a Low

Fri 2:54p High

Fri 9:27p Low

Sat 3:49a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

FRI: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 6 ft in the afternoon. SE swell 3 to 6 ft at 7 seconds. Showers.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

