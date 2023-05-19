NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 5/19

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 5/19

Sunrise in Ocean County (Ocean County Sheriff's Office)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Southeast
11 - 20 mph (Gust 22 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Ocean Temperature56° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature61° - 67°
Sunrise/Sunset5:36am - 8:09pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Fri 8:18a		Low
Fri 2:22p		High
Fri 8:34p		Low
Sat 3:13a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 7:52a		Low
Fri 1:46p		High
Fri 8:08p		Low
Sat 2:37a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 8:06a		Low
Fri 1:58p		High
Fri 8:22p		Low
Sat 2:49a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 7:48a		Low
Fri 1:50p		High
Fri 8:04p		Low
Sat 2:41a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 6:31a		High
Fri 11:58a		Low
Fri 6:27p		High
Sat 12:14a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 8:13a		Low
Fri 2:20p		High
Fri 8:30p		Low
Sat 3:15a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 6:05a		High
Fri 11:05a		Low
Fri 6:01p		High
Fri 11:21p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Fri 9:01a		Low
Fri 2:48p		High
Fri 9:25p		Low
Sat 3:46a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 8:02a		Low
Fri 1:55p		High
Fri 8:18p		Low
Sat 2:49a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Fri 8:28a		Low
Fri 2:15p		High
Fri 8:46p		Low
Sat 3:10a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 8:07a		Low
Fri 2:00p		High
Fri 8:27p		Low
Sat 2:54a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Fri 9:10a		Low
Fri 2:54p		High
Fri 9:27p		Low
Sat 3:49a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

FRI: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 6 ft in the afternoon. SE swell 3 to 6 ft at 7 seconds. Showers.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

