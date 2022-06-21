NJ beach is named one of the best places in the country to go fishing

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Excitement and invigoration mixed with anticipation and relaxation. Nothing says summer like spending the days on the water doing some fishing, especially in New Jersey.

Now, Point Pleasant Beach has been named the third-best summer fishing destination in the country, according to FishingBooker, the world’s largest platform for booking fishing trips.

It compiled a list of the top summer fishing destinations in the U.S. for 2022 and Point Beach ranked third best.

Why did Point Pleasant Beach rank so high on the list?

According to FishingBooker, white sand beaches, vibrant downtown life, a rich history, and premier fishing spots make Point Beach an exemplary resort town.

“By far the most convenient area to fish in here is Manasquan Inlet. It connects the Manasquan River to the Atlantic Ocean and is an excellent starting point for deciding what to explore,” it reads.

People can fish on their own, or team up with a charter operator in pursuit of big game fish offshore such as fluke, striped bass, tuna and marlin.

Plus, late summer in Point Beach is made for seafood lovers. September is the Annual Festival of the Sea. FishingBooker describes it as “the Fourth of July for your palate.”

Don’t forget Jenkinson’s Amusement Park and Aquarium to round out a fun-filled day at this charming Jersey shore fishing spot.

The full list of the top 10 US Summer Fishing Destinations for 2022 can be found below.

• Indian River County, Florida

• Hilton Head Island, South Carolonia

• Point Pleasant Beach

• Rockland, Maine

• Grapevine, Texas

• Wichita, Kansas

• Fish Lake, Utah

• Three Forks, Montana

• Westport, Washington

• Haleiwa, Hawaii

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.