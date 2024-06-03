The rivalry between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets is a legendary one in the National League East. Both teams' fans seem to have a special place in their hearts for the other side.

If you've ever worn the opposing team's jersey in either City Field in Queens or Citizens Bank Park in South Philly, you know exactly what we're talking about. It probably won't be that contentious or obnoxious this weekend because they're playing each other in London.

The two-game series will be played Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9. There will be plenty of Londoners there to drown out the rowdy Phillies and Mets fans.

We're told the people in London love "events" and two big Major League American baseball teams playing on their football "pitch" (that's what they call a soccer field in Europe) is a big event. It's a possible once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans here to see one of our games in a foreign country.

Since New Jersey is pretty much evenly divided between New York sports fans in the northern half and Philly sports fans in South Jersey, there will be plenty of interest all over the Garden State in this rare game in Europe. If you're interested in going a complete 5-day travel package will run you around $4,200 for a single traveler and $3,235 for a double package.

That includes deluxe tickets to the game, airport transfers to and from Heathrow Airport, sightseeing tours, tailgating party on Saturday and conveniently located hotel accommodations with breakfast.

Of course, you can make your own travel and hotel arrangements and tickets for the game run about $69 for adults and $42 for kids.

Major League Baseball started playing games in London about five years ago when the Yankees and Red Sox debuted there. The MLB is looking to expand its market share in Europe (and of course sell more expensive jerseys!) and this game should do a lot to help.

The Phillies are an explosive team and when Londoners get a look at a colossal Bryce Harper home run, they just might get hooked.

It should be a fascinating event to watch in person, but if a quick European trip is out of your league, you can watch the first game on Fox or FS1 and the second game is on Sunday at 10:10 a.m., yeah, it's five hours earlier there. That game is on Fubo or MLB.TV. Enjoy!

