NJ baker is fighting for the win on ‘Next Baking Master: Paris’

Joseph Settepani is living the dream. It’s great enough that this baker already is a co-owner of Bruno’s Bakery and Gelateria in Freehold Township. Now you can add TV star to his resume.

He’s been competing on a Food Network show called "Next Baking Master: Paris." And so far there’s been no stopping him. It’s an eight-episode show and he’s one of four contestants left.

The latest dessert he created on the show is a French pastry called a St. Honore. It was made with pastry cream and flavored with cassis (black currant), almond dacquoise, and chestnut cream. After every episode airs he offers one of the desserts he prepared on the show at his bakery. Nice way to involve his customers.

Hopefully, Settepani is good with cheese and wine because an upcoming challenge involves incorporating those. He’s hoping to make it to the finale where, according to foodnetwork.com, "the bakers must put it all on the plate and create a phenomenal three-course dessert tasting menu, showcasing all of their skills and all of the new techniques they've learned.”

If you’re interested in stopping by his shop and trying some of his TV-famous desserts, Bruno's Bakery & Gelateria is located at 356 W. Main St., Freehold Township. Hey if you play your cards right maybe you can catch him there and get a picture or an autograph.

"Next Great Baker: Paris" airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Food Network.

