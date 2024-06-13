NJ restaurant that banned kids has change of heart

Well, that didn’t take long.

Just a few days ago I wrote about a new restaurant that opened in Franklin Park, New Jersey that was banning kinds under 10 after 4 p.m.

The Indian fusion restaurant called Andaaz was trying to have a more upscale vibe. In addition to them starting off with a ban on children under 10 years old for dinner hours they also keep a dress code which is meticulously spelled out on their website. They not only tell you what you should wear, they go over everything you shouldn’t:

“Caps/hats (except for religious purposes); casual shorts, clothing with tears or excessive rips; excessively ripped jeans; yoga pants; beachwear or swimwear; athletic wear, including basketball shorts, sweatpants, sports jerseys, and tracksuits; joggers; track or athletic sweatshirts; flip-flops or overly casual footwear; tank tops and graphict-shirts with offensive language or imagery. Athletic shoes, Crocs, flip-flops, and beach-style sandals.”

You may notice only two months in and they have just changed their website and their policy regarding children during dinner hours. They still have a ban on children, but now the age has been lowered to under 5.

Andaaz says it has now heard from enough people who want to dine there and support the business who pushed back against the kid ban. So a compromise was struck. There’s still a restriction, but the age limit was cut in half.

Singh now says, “Around 5 they’re able to take care of themselves. They don’t need a highchair and they’re more respectful.”

Many parents expressed their appreciation for the change of heart. So, feel free to bring your child five and up. Just don’t bring a baseball cap and flip-flops.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

