One of NJ’s most delicious steak houses is at the Jersey Shore

I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked.

Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding.

According to an article by Big 7 Travel, for the best steak in New Jersey simply head down the Garden State Parkway to Atlantic County.

Big 7 Travel says "This historic restaurant in Atlantic City, on New Jersey’s Atlantic coast, has been family-run for over 90 years. The Knife and Fork Inn is known for its fabulous wine offerings and steakhouse and seafood classics.

It is also part of New Jersey’s Anthony Bourdain Food Trail as he ate here whilst filming his tv show “Parts Unknown“."

The Knife and Fork Inn is an iconic restaurant in Atlantic City and should be on your list of best "steak houses" in New Jersey to try out.

Some history, according to their website, "Standing where Atlantic, Pacific and Albany Avenues converge, the Knife & Fork was originally established in 1912 by then Atlantic City Mayor William Riddle, the Commodore Louis Kuehnle, and their cronies as an exclusive men’s drinking and dining club."

In addition, as seen in the television series "Boardwalk Empire", "During Prohibition, rebellious club members defied the laws of an alcohol-free society and continued to openly serve liquor at the bar. The club survived without being raided for some time, perhaps due to the influence of Enoch “Nucky” Johnson, the reigning political boss, who was a Knife & Fork regular."

Check out their menu and look at dishes like their "Grass-Fed Porterhouse 22 oz." "Grass-Fed Bone in Cowboy 20 oz." "Prime Sirloin 16 oz." or "Filet Mignon 12 oz." Some of their best cuts.

If you have gone to the Knife and the Fork in Atlantic City, give us your review and what steak you enjoyed there. Post your comments below.

