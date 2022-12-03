‘Best New Jersey seafood’ restaurant? It might not be where you’d expect

New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?

We wanted to know the answer to that same question, so we thought we would research it at one of the premiere foodie websites around, Eat This, Not That.

They have strong, accurate, and expert opinions on food and restaurants around the nation, and they have chosen the best seafood restaurant, in their opinion, in each state in the nation.

Here in New Jersey, it's surprisingly not a Jersey Shore restaurant. It's a place called Seabra Marisqueira, and it's located in Newark.

There is no doubt that we are spoiled here in New Jersey.

We have the great fortune of being very close to fresh seafood, and we are also lucky to be close to some of the best seafood restaurants in the entire nation.

Many people think of summer at the Jersey Shore when they think of a great seafood meal, but there is no doubt that it's always fresh and delicious here in the Garden State 12 months a year.

Seabra Marisqueira is a family-owned restaurant that's been around since the late 1980s and they offer amazing Portuguese dishes, according to the experts.

This is definitely a great place to try if you love an amazing seafood meal.

They are located at 87 Madison St. in Newark, and this is definitely one that should go on your New Jersey restaurant bucket list. Enjoy!

