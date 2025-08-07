It's hard to believe the start of the next New Jersey school year is less than a month away. Yes, less than a month away. It's sometimes hard to even comprehend that.

But that's how it is every summer season. Just as quickly as that final bell rings, the countdown to that first bell begins. It's just how fast time moves. Before you know it, we'll be talking about the holidays.

Speaking of the start of school, it's also important for New Jersey drivers to be aware. Not just parents, but all drivers.

Those school zones are back

For as annoying as they are to drive through, we have to obey the law. Once school returns after Labor Day, New Jersey drivers need to take it easy when passing by schools.

Yes, those speed limits tend to drop to annoyingly low levels. And yes, we tend to get spoiled ignoring those drops during the summer season.

But before you know it, we'll be back to driving really slowly every time we hit a school zone. Unfortunately, some drivers don't seem to care about this because they're in a rush for whatever reason.

With that said, those drivers absolutely should be stopped and ticketed. Not right now, but for when school starts.

Yellow back of school bus with a sign Jaroslav Frank Getty Images loading...

The problem bus drivers

No, this doesn't refer to the bus drivers. Rather, it refers to those who don't feel the need to stop for a stopped school bus. Much like the slow school zones will soon be in effect, so will those stopped school busses.

And yes, tickets should be issued for drivers who choose to ignore safety. Once September hits, we need to be remember those school busses and annoying speed limits once again. It won't be long now.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant.