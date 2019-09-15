NJ 19-year-old shot in back by 20-year-old NY student, police say

LODI — A 20-year-old student from Manhattan is accused of shooting a 19-year-old borough resident, leaving him critically hurt.

Alan Falcone was arrested in the Bronx on Sat, Sept. 14, by police from both Lodi and the NYPD, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The shooting happened on Thursday, Sept. 12, in front of a Lodi home on Burns Ave. The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center where he was in critical but stable condition as of Sunday afternoon.

Musella did not publicly identify the victim.

Falcone is charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possessionof a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He was transported to Central Booking in Manhattan, awaiting an extradition hearing.

