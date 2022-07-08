Fireworks launched inside NJ shopping mall, report says

JERSEY CITY — A group of teens allegedly lit firecrackers inside the Newport Centre mall Thursday evening. The sound was initially thought to be gunshots.

Jersey City police officers quickly found evidence of fireworks being set off on the first level in the middle of the mall near Banter by Piercing Pagoda as they arrived around 7 p.m., according to a report by RLS Metro Breaking News.

Police are reviewing security footage to identify those responsible.

The mall was not evacuated but many shoppers left and employees took their own precautions after hearing loud noises, RLS reported.

Jersey City police on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Fireworks that are permitted and prohibited in New Jersey

A week of mishaps with fireworks in New Jersey

Fireworks launched privately and in a public display caused problems around New Jersey during Fourth of July celebrations.

Fireworks were blamed for setting two shrubs on fire at ShoreTown Ballpark in Lakewood after a Jersey Shore BlueClaws game.

A 6-inch shell exploded inside a gun tube, causing an explosion on the barge launching fireworks for Sea Isle City's display.

The Howell Fire Bureau is investigating whether fireworks set off in the Oak Hill section were responsible for causing the exterior of a house and a car in the driveway to catch fire.

A Teaneck woman is recovering from a serious eye injury after a firework went off in her face.

New Jersey only allows ground fireworks and non-aerial sparkling devices such as sparklers, novelties and smoke devices. Aerial fireworks such as bottle rockets and Roman candles are not permitted for consumer use. Use of any indoor firework is not recommended.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

