Fireworks incidents, complaints erupt across NJ

Several New Jersey communities are dealing with the fallout from backyard fireworks displays.

A 40-year-old woman was severely injured Monday evening when a firework struck her in the eye at her home on Stuyvesant Road in Teaneck. Police chief Glenn O'Reilly said the woman's eye was bleeding and she was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment.

O'Reilly did not know the woman's condition on Wednesday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.

Fireworks launched in the Oak Hill section of Howell hit a house and set it partially on fire, according to a post by Jessica Taylor in the private Howell Happenings NJ Group Page on Facebook. Taylor posted pictures that show siding burned off the house exposing insulation and a car that was damaged.

Her niece posted a GoFundMe page to help Taylor repair or replace her car.

Howell Fire Bureau Capt. Brian Prochnow told New Jersey 101.5 there was a fire on the Fourth of July at the house but its origin is still under investigation.

"I am aware of the social media post. What I cannot confirm is the cause of the incident," Prochnow said. "There is no specific cause relating to fireworks. We can't confirm that is the exact cause (of the fire) although there were fireworks at the time of the incident being utilized."

Prochnow said the exterior of the house was damaged. A car parked in the driveway was also damaged by heat exposure. The house is habitable.

What fireworks are legal in New Jersey?

New Jersey only allows "ground" fireworks and non-aerial sparkling devices such as sparklers, novelties and smoke devices. Aerial fireworks like firecrackers, bottle rockets and Roman candles are not permitted for consumer use.

Asbury Park police said they continue to receive complaints about fireworks and said the department will have zero tolerance for improper use of fireworks.

"Remember that not all fireworks are illegal, with some being sold at food and/or convenience stores. Let the police respond and investigate each case," police said in a statement.

