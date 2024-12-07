Six killed when vehicle hits Pulaski Skyway support in Newark

Vehicle that went off the Pulaski Skyway and onto Raymond Boulevard in Newark 12/6/24 (ABC 7 Eyewitness News)

🚨 A vehicle went airbourne and into a Pulaski Skyway concrete support

🚨 Six people inside the vehicle were killed

🚨 The cause of the crash is under investigation

 

NEWARK — Six people died late Friday night when their vehicle crashed into a concrete support column for the Pulaski Skyway.

The car was traveling on Raymond Boulevard in Newark headed towards the southbound ramp from the Skyway, also known as Routes 1&9, around 10:47 p.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. The vehicle went into the air and caught fire upon landing under the Pulaski Skyway.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is active and ongoing.

Spokesperson Carmen Martin did not disclose the identities of those inside the vehicle.

Map shows where Raymond Boulevard passes under the Pulaski Skyway in Newark (Canva)
Badly burned victims

Newark police told RLS Metro Breaking News the six individuals inside the vehicle suffered "catastrophic burn injuries" and were pronounced dead at the scene. Video aired by ABC 7 Eyewitness News showed a badly burned car with a tire missing.

The Pulaski Skyway was open for traffic on Saturday.

It is the 47th fatal crash in Essex County in 2024, according to State Police records.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

