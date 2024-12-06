Foreclosure fear haunted NJ homeowner before devastating ‘arson’

🔥Anthony Burke is accused of setting his own house on fire

🔥The affidavit in the case said Burke planned to burn his house

🔥Five other houses also burned in the fire

WOODBRIDGE — Financial problems and fear of losing his home led a homeowner to set his house on fire.

The fire was first reported around 3 a.m. Nov. 21 at a home on McGuire Street in the Menlo Park section.

Homeowner Anthony Burke, 57, was already outside when firefighters arrived. He began to fight with police officers, officials said. According to the affidavit in the case, Burke refused an order to get to safety.

The home was determined to be a total loss while five other neighboring homes were damaged.

One person inside the house told investigators they saw a shotgun on the deck as fled. They described Burke's behavior as "aggressive and unusual."

Fire at a house on McGuire Street in Woodbridge 11/21/24 Fire at a house on McGuire Street in Woodbridge 11/21/24 (Avenel Fire Department) loading...

Behind on mortgage

Another person said Burke told him two weeks before the fire he was going to burn the house down and shoot himself, according to the affidavit.

Burke apologized to first responders in the ambulance, saying he was worried about a bank taking his home because he was behind on his payments, according to the affidavit.

Burke was believed to be under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Burke was charged with six counts of aggravated arson, six counts of aggravated assault and one count of obstructing the administration of law.

