EDISON — A Newark police officer was suspended after being involved in a crash that injured three people on Route 1 late Saturday.

Edison police chief Thomas Bryan told New Jersey 101.5 that a vehicle driven by Marion Hinnant rear-ended a vehicle at Old Post Road around 11:47 a.m. injuring his passenger and the other driver. Officers spoke to both drivers and Hinnant appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Hinnant refused to take a sobriety check but a blood sample found him over the legal limit. He was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving and reckless driving.

Newark police vehicle (RLS Metro Breaking News)

Disciplinary action

Bryan said that Hinnant was off duty and did not have his service weapon with him.

Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said Hinnant was suspended without pay following his arrest. The incident remains under investigation.

RLS Metro Breaking News, which was first to report the incident, reported Hinnant was a member of the Executive Protection Unit.

Payroll records show Hinnant has been in the retirement system since 2016 and earns a salary of $84,721 as of 2021.

