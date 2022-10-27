Newark, NJ teen missing for a week: Police seeking public’s help

NEWARK — Police are asking the public to help them find a teenager who has been missing for a week.

Breanna Santoro, 17, was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 20 in the 100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Frage via Facebook.

She is described as being 5 feet 7 inches, weighing 135 pounds, sporting multi-colored braided hair (brown, purple, and blue) and black square-frame glasses.

Santoro also has a cartilage piercing and an earlobe piercing, too. She was last seen wearing red Adidas sneakers.

Anyone with information about Santoro’s whereabouts is asked to call the police division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-695-8477.

All Crime Stopper tips are confidential and could result in a reward.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

