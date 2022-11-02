NEWARK — A city resident faces up to life in prison and must register as a sex offender, following a conviction on 26 counts brought against him.

Thomas Crandell, 53, was found guilty by a jury of sexually assaulting his stepdaughters, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday.

Crandell sexually assaulted one of the victims when she was 14 and "continued sexually assaulting her" until she was 17, the prosecutor's office said. Crandell sexually assaulted the first victim's younger sister twice in 2018, when she was 14 years old, according to officials.

"The victims and their family have been looking forward to this day for a very long time," said Nicole Buermann, assistant prosecutor in the Special Victims Unit of the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. "We want to thank the courageous victims for coming forward, and we are glad they finally received justice."

Crandell is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 30. Following any jail time served, Crandell would be subject to parole supervision for life.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

