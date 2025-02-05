⚫ A 9-year-old became entangled in gunfire after stepping out of an Uber

⚫ His father tried to shield him from bullets

⚫ A 36-year-old is charged with murder and attempted murder

NEWARK — Officials have made an arrest in connection with the tragic death of a 9-year-old boy.

According to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, Newark resident Jesse J. Dunbar II has been charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, and weapons offenses tied to the incident in Newark's South Ward on Jan. 31.

The prosecutor's office says the 36-year-old is responsible for the shooting death of the boy, who's been identified by family members as Yasin Morrison.

According to accounts shared with the New York Times, Yasin, who was autistic and non-verbal, was stepping out of a ride-share vehicle when gunfire rang out at around 5:30 p.m.

The boy was with his sister and father at the time of the shooting. The father tried to shield his children from the bullets, but he was struck and Yasin was hit in the back of the head, according to reports.

The family had taken an Uber to the location — on Osborne Terrace — to visit Yasin's grandparents.

“The killing of any persons is a tragic occurrence, but it is particularly heinous when an innocent 9-year-old child loses their life to all too common senseless violence," said Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II.

A community balloon release in Yasin's memory was held on Saturday.

Officials are still investigating this case. Anyone with information can reach the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC.

