Father tries to shield boy, 9, fatally shot in Newark, NJ

NEWARK — Investigators are offering $10,000 to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of whoever is responsible for killing a child in North Jersey this weekend.
Yasin Morrison, 9, was fatally shot late Friday afternoon around 5:30 p.m. in Newark's South Ward, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.
His aunt Lataisha Morrison said to the New York Times that the boy was with his sister and father at the time of the shooting. They had taken an Uber to visit their grandparents and Yasin had just stepped out of the vehicle when gunfire rang out.
The boy's father said on social media that Yasin was autistic and non-verbal. The father tried to shield both children from the bullets, he said.
But one bullet struck Yasin in the back of the head, the Times reported.
"I miss my boy. I wanna hold him. My last memory is watching him fight for his life until he took his last breath. He ain’t deserve this," the father said on Facebook.
A community balloon release in Yasin's memory was held on Saturday.
Authorities offer $10,000 reward
The Essex County Sheriff's Office said it's offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the shooter's arrest.
"The support of the public is essential in this investigation," the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information is urged to call 1-877-TIPS-4-EC.
In a statement, Mayor Ras Baraka said the killer may as well turn themself in because authorities won't rest until they're found. He said the killing was "sickening."
"Our hearts go out to the family members and everyone affected by this tragedy. Justice will be served," Baraka said.
