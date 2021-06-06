Newark men killed in stabbing and shooting, 2 hours apart: police
NEWARK — Two men were killed less than two hours apart on city streets very early Saturday, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens.
Around 2:30 a.m., Newark Police officers responded to reports of a stabbing on the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue. Police found 24-year-old Norman Corlette, of Newark, lying on a sidewalk after being stabbed multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers then received reports of shots fired on the 100 block of Madison Avenue around 4:20 a.m., and found 35-year-old Marquise Mclamb, also of Newark, had been shot.
He was taken to University Hospital and died a short time later.
Both investigations were active and ongoing as of Sunday afternoon.
Anyone with information on either case has been asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.