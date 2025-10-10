We are all feeling the increase in the cost of groceries at the checkout line. Prices for goods continue to rise, forcing us to shop harder and more efficiently to find deals for our families.

Groceries are an essential purchase. Luxury items have now become steaks and eggs.

WalletHub has conducted a survey analyzing the prices of 26 common grocery items in 100 of the largest cities in the country. They added those costs together and then compared them to the median household income to produce the applicable share.

The survey highlighted that cities where people spend the most money on groceries often have the lowest incomes for their residents.

What about Newark?

Newark ranks as the fourth city in the country that spends the most on groceries, with a 3.16% cost of groceries as a share of median monthly household income. According to the World Population Report for 2025, New Jersey has an average one-person household median income of $48,523 and a two-person household median income of $104,651, which is currently the fifth highest in the country.

What to do about the increased cost of grocery shopping

The most common thread that I see in every guide I look at is budgeting your money. Take a realistic portion of what you can afford towards groceries each week. Stick to that budget. It is tempting when you are walking down the aisle hungry after a long day at work and want to reach for something that you crave. If you can afford it as part of that week’s budget, great, if not, put it back on the shelf.

You have heard this before: do not shop for groceries when you are hungry. That makes the experience a harder, more expensive trip.

Look for bargains, organize your freezer to accommodate items that you know you will not eat this week but can defrost and cook later.

Use the coupons and use in-store promotions. Most grocers are generous in notifying you of those exclusive deals.

Grocery shopping is tough. You need to take it as seriously as planning a small trip. Get only what you need, look for the bargains, and good luck.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

