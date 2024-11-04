Search canceled for car with NJ plates in NY trooper shooting

✅ N.Y. State Police said the driver of a sedan with temporary NJ plates shot a trooper

✅ "Be on the Lookout" was canceled Monday

✅ Police with a search warrant searched the trooper's home on Monday

The search for a car with New Jersey temporary plates in connection with a police shooting on Long Island has been called off.

Trooper Thomas Mascia, 27, was shot in the leg after he stopped to assist the driver of a sedan parked on the left shoulder of the westbound Southern State Parkway in the area of Exit 17 in West Hempstead around 11:45 p.m., according to New York State Police Superintendent Steven James. Police said they were looking for a black sedan, possibly a Dodge Charger.

The trooper was released from a hospital Friday following surgery.

ALSO READ: Trenton man killed while crossing Route 1 in Edison

Map shows the Southern State Parkway in West Hempstead on Long Island Map shows the Southern State Parkway in West Hempstead on Long Island (Canva) loading...

Trooper's home searched

The BOLO (Be on the Lookout) for the Charger was canceled by New York State police on Monday, according to a statement. A search warrant was being executed at Mascia’s home. The reason for the search was not disclosed.

In a statement to CBS New York, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said investigators are looking into "certain inconsistencies" in Mascia's story. Unnamed sources "familiar with the investigation" told ABC 7 Eyewitness News they are looking at whether or not Mascia shot himself.

There is no body cam footage of the incident.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Top 10 places for cupcakes in NJ Keep these places in mind for your next social gathering Gallery Credit: Jill Croce

A list of NJ malls where you can get photos with Santa for the 2024 holiday season The annual New Jersey tradition is back for the 2024 holiday season, along with pet photos, special events, exclusive sensory sessions, and more. Malls are listed in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant