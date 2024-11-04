Search canceled for car with NJ plates in NY trooper shooting
✅ N.Y. State Police said the driver of a sedan with temporary NJ plates shot a trooper
✅ "Be on the Lookout" was canceled Monday
✅ Police with a search warrant searched the trooper's home on Monday
The search for a car with New Jersey temporary plates in connection with a police shooting on Long Island has been called off.
Trooper Thomas Mascia, 27, was shot in the leg after he stopped to assist the driver of a sedan parked on the left shoulder of the westbound Southern State Parkway in the area of Exit 17 in West Hempstead around 11:45 p.m., according to New York State Police Superintendent Steven James. Police said they were looking for a black sedan, possibly a Dodge Charger.
The trooper was released from a hospital Friday following surgery.
ALSO READ: Trenton man killed while crossing Route 1 in Edison
Trooper's home searched
The BOLO (Be on the Lookout) for the Charger was canceled by New York State police on Monday, according to a statement. A search warrant was being executed at Mascia’s home. The reason for the search was not disclosed.
In a statement to CBS New York, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said investigators are looking into "certain inconsistencies" in Mascia's story. Unnamed sources "familiar with the investigation" told ABC 7 Eyewitness News they are looking at whether or not Mascia shot himself.
There is no body cam footage of the incident.
