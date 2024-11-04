☑️ It was the fourth fatal crash on Route 1 in Edison in 2024

☑️ The 19-year-old driver, a Rutgers student, will not be charged

☑️ Police Chief Thomas Bryan said victims often wear dark clothes while crossing

EDISON — A man was struck and killed as he crossed Route 1 against the light early Monday morning.

Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan said the 63-year-old Trenton man was struck as he crossed the northbound lanes at Plainfield Avenue. His identity was not disclosed pending notification of family.

The 19-year-old Rutgers University student who struck the man was headed home to Jersey City, according to Bryan. He will not be charged.

It was the fourth fatal crash on Route 1 in Edison in 2024, according to State Police records.

Map shows Plainfield Avenue in Edison Map shows Plainfield Avenue in Edison (Canva) loading...

Hotel guests cross the road

The chief said that many crashes have happened as the victims cross the highway from the hotels on the north side to get to the 24-hour convenience store at the BP station.

"They're wearing dark clothing and they're walking across the highway. It's the last thing you think of late at night or early in the morning when it's dark out that somebody's going to be walking across the road there," Bryan told New Jersey 101.5. "Since I was hired as a young patrol officer I investigated a lot of fatalities there and multiple car accidents."

He said the other troublesome intersection on Route 1 is at Old Post Road where there is a dip in the roadway

The chief said that he has applied grant money towards directed patrols on Route 1 to enforce speeding and enforce traffic laws.

