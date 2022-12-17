New York Giants ‘Biggest Fan’ gets his own statue at MetLife Stadium

I love dedication. So do the New York Giants. This fan has not missed a home game or tailgate in 30 years. Now that's bleeding blue.

Whether it is rain or shine, freezing or piping hot, New York Giants fan Jeff Bloom is like the postal service, he always delivers. He was just honored for his Big Blue loyalty with his very own statue outside of MetLife Stadium and the title of "Fan of the Year."

He is also in the running for NFL "Fan of the Year."

He was all smiles as his statue got unveiled, now he can tell the world he is a part of Giant’s history. Yes, he has a tailgate streak just as long, which is kind of amazing.

There were many times when it was so cold outside that he was the only one tailgating, just to keep his streak alive.

Jeff has been a season ticket holder for his entire life and he considers himself an ambassador of the game. He takes it upon himself to make sure that everyone around him is having the time of their lives.

The final results for NFL fan of the year will be announced in February.

Either way, Jeff Bloom feels like a winner already.

You can read more about him from the original NFL story here or see the video of his statue unveiling from News12 here. How cool is it that the Giants players are a fan of him?

