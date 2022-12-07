The holiday season is underway, so if you’re anything like me you’ve already started your Christmas movie binge.

I’ve already had the delight of watching Muppet Christmas Carol, and I confess that I’m guilty of watching several cheesy “Netflix trying to be Hallmark” Christmas movies.

It turns out, I’ve yet to watch the Garden State’s favorite Christmas film.

A new study put out by Wishlisted revealed the most popular Christmas movie in each state and one movie won by a landslide.

In order to get this information, Wishlisted looked at IMDb’s top Christmas movies and narrowed it down to the top 25. Then they looked at search interest according to Google Trends.

Per the study,

Out of 25 movies, only eight were state favorites: ‘Die Hard,’ ‘Edward Scissorhands,’ ‘Gremlins,’ ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ ‘Love Actually,’ ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,’ ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ and ‘The Shop Around the Corner.’

According to Wishlisted's research, the most searched film for New Jersey is National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

The movie follows the Griswold family as they prepare to have guests for the holidays. In typical Griswold fashion, things don’t go as planned.

New Jersey is far from being alone in adoring this holiday classic, it was the favorite of 40 states total, according to Wishlisted’s study!

Our neighbors, New York and Pennsylvania, also share the love for Christmas Vacation, whereas Delaware is a fan of a movie called The Stop Around the Corner.

I want to also point out to the naysayers out there that Arkansas’ most popular choice is Die Hard, so we can settle the debate, it IS a Christmas movie.

In fact, the study revealed that Die Hard made its way into the top five for 38 states, which makes it America’s third favorite Christmas movie.

So if you sit down to watch Christmas Vacation this holiday season, know you're in good company.

Happy holidays!

