NJ, let’s settle this debate: is ‘Die Hard’ a Christmas movie? (Opinion)

The time has come for one of my favorite and most heated end-of-year traditions: is "Die Hard" a Christmas movie?

It comes up every year on air and I want to know if I’m in the minority. Tell me what you think in the poll below.

For anyone who needs a refresher, here's the plot according to IMDb:

A New York City police officer tries to save his estranged wife and several others taken hostage by terrorists during a Christmas party at the Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles.

Now let me make my case: for starters, there’s the obvious, it takes place on Christmas Eve.

“Well, that doesn’t necessarily make it a Christmas movie,” say the haters.

Sit down, I’ll tell you why you’re wrong.

It is obviously filled with Christmas imagery. There are Christmas trees, lights and of course the entire soundtrack is filled with Christmas music.

"Christmas in Hollis," "Winter Wonderland," and "Jingle Bells" are just a few of the titles in the "Soundtrack" section of the movie's IMDb page. Heck, "Let it Snow" is the song playing over the end credits!

Now let’s take a deeper look at the premise.

It is a story of a family trying to be reunited on Christmas Eve as John McClane tries to reunite with his wife, Holly, and his kids.

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

While we’re at it: think about that name: Holly. Seems appropriate for a Christmas movie, no? There's no way this is a coincidence.

The cowriter of the film, Steven deSouza, has weighed in on the debate. Sure, he also throws in a joke about Purim, but he uses the hashtag #DieHardIsAChristmasMovie

A few years ago John McTiernan also joined the debate agreeing that while it wasn’t their original intention, he now considers it a Christmas movie.

“But there is violence in Die Hard!” cry the ignorant.

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

Have you never seen a Christmas movie?

Home Alone: the entire second half of the movie is violent. Paint cans to the face, burning hands on door knobs. Do you think the Wet Bandits would call this movie non-violent?

There’s nothing innocent or holy about Home Alone no matter how much you like that scene in the church.

It's a Wonderful Life: this is a movie about a suicidal man.

Wow, how tender!

What about the other reindeer in Rudolph. They’re total S.O.B.s until they need Rudolph’s help.

Open up your eyes, people, Christmas movies aren’t the completely innocent plots you remember them being.

I mean, there’s the classic A Christmas Carol which is about an absolute bastard, Scrooge. Seriously, how can we pretend like every Christmas story is wholesome? Sure in the end there's a cooked goose but does that really make up for a lifetime of being a jerk?

Finally, there's A Christmas Story: all Ralphie wants for Christmas is a shotgun. How sweet!

So let’s stop, pretending that there’s no violence in any Christmas movie, it's a poor argument.

So let’s hear it, NJ, what do you think of this (in my opinion) Holiday classic)?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Favorite holiday movies from your childhood that will never get old

20 VHS Tapes That Are Still Extremely Valuable