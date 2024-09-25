LINDEN — Four brothers from South America have opened another spot in this Union County city.

Linden Sports Bar & Restaurant is now open for business, at 700 E. Elizabeth Ave, the former location of Tapas Bar & Grill.

"With an exciting menu, the recently renovated establishment has large sports bar screens located throughout the restaurant to ensure customers are engaged in the events as a shared experience," said Linden Mayor Derek Armstead, who was on site for the bar's ribbon-cutting in early September.

The menu offers Italian and Spanish cuisine.

Linden Sports Bar & Restaurant Linden Sports Bar & Restaurant loading...

The family owned business is run by the Jerez brothers, who came to the U.S. from Ecudaor in 1992. They started working at a pizzeria in New York before venturing into East Brunswick in 1998.

The Jerez family also runs ParkView Tavern & Restaurant on E. Saint Georges Ave. in Linden.

"We are so happy serving the community and building memories together," said Jorge Jerez.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

15 Most Hated TV Characters Ever According to Ranker , here are the 15 most hated TV characters as chosen by viewers as of November 2023. Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard