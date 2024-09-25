New sports bar ready to feed and entertain you in Linden, NJ
LINDEN — Four brothers from South America have opened another spot in this Union County city.
Linden Sports Bar & Restaurant is now open for business, at 700 E. Elizabeth Ave, the former location of Tapas Bar & Grill.
"With an exciting menu, the recently renovated establishment has large sports bar screens located throughout the restaurant to ensure customers are engaged in the events as a shared experience," said Linden Mayor Derek Armstead, who was on site for the bar's ribbon-cutting in early September.
The menu offers Italian and Spanish cuisine.
The family owned business is run by the Jerez brothers, who came to the U.S. from Ecudaor in 1992. They started working at a pizzeria in New York before venturing into East Brunswick in 1998.
The Jerez family also runs ParkView Tavern & Restaurant on E. Saint Georges Ave. in Linden.
"We are so happy serving the community and building memories together," said Jorge Jerez.
