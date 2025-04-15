New report details dangers of wind power — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Tuesday:

🚨 Witnesses told Paramus police a girl was being dragged and assaulted at mall

🚨 The girl was struck with an open fist multiple times, according to witnesses

🚨 The girl was at the mall with her assailant, witnesses told police

PARAMUS — A man was charged after police say he smacked a girl in the face at a Bergen County shopping center.

Shoppers at the Bergen Town Center called police early Friday evening after watching David Cohen, 49, of Palisades Park, hit the girl multiple times with an open hand on the left side of her face, leaving red marks, according to the complaint in the case. Cohen also pulled the girl so hard by the jacket that he broke the zipper.

Police said Cohen appeared to be visibly intoxicated and had an empty bottle of alcohol.

Paramus police Chief Robert M. Guidetti told NJ.com that Cohen also headbutted the girl and screamed, "I hope you die."

🐦 New Jersey town passes new rules on bird feeders

🐦 Fines can reach $1,000

🐦 Lawmakers want to impose statewide restrictions

RIDGEWOOD — To stop residents from feeding wildlife, a New Jersey town is enforcing new rules including restrictions on bird feeders.

The rules approved by the Ridgewood Village Council at last Wednesday's meeting apply year-round.

Each property is limited to three bird feeders. They must all be at least six feet off the ground and be equipped with a device to stop seeds from falling to the ground.

Any violation carries a minimum fine of $25 but a maximum of $1,000.

Some New Jerseyans aren't happy that the rules apply to public and private land within the village's 5.8 square miles.

"This Ordinance is about control over people, elimination of rights on your own property, separation from nature, and removal of people's stress relief," one state resident said on Facebook.

☑️ The FAA will be flying drones over Cape May for testing

☑️ They will fly during the daytime only

☑️ The testing will last two weeks

Drones are back in the sky over New Jersey, but this time with a full explanation.

The FAA says several large drones and about 100 commercial off-the-shelf drones will be visible over Cape May for 11 days beginning Monday as part of drone-detection testing.

The FAA’s Center of Excellence for UAS Research will fly the craft over the water and the Cape May Ferry Terminal during the daytime and only on weekdays.

“The agency has been testing drone detection technologies at airports over the last few years and is expanding testing to off-airport locations. These tests will help determine the effectiveness of these technologies and whether they might interfere with FAA or aircraft navigation systems,” ASSURE said in a statement.

People are asked not to fly recreational drones in the area.

💲 How much should you tip your food delivery driver?

💲 Some argue they should be tipped the same as waiter

💲 NJ 101.5 listeners say tipping has gotten out of hand

At a restaurant, I will tip a minimum of 20%. More if the server went above and beyond to provide outstanding service.

But how much should you tip the delivery driver that brings your to-go order to your home.

A friend and I got into a pretty heated discussion recently about the whole ‘tipping culture’ and what was appropriate to tip a delivery driver.

He insisted the delivery driver was essentially taking the place of a waiter and should therefore be tipped at least 20%.

That seemed excessive, and good number of New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show listeners agreed.

💨 Government report took two-years to release

💨 Report raises serious questions about turbine impact

💨 Cites benefits of jobs, but dangers to environment

Even as Gov. Phil Murphy and his hand-picked utility regulators continue to insist wind power will save the environment and the consumer, a new government report cites dangers.

The United States Government Accountability Office (GAO) has spent two years looking into the potential impact of offshore wind projects, and finally released a 68-page report on Monday.

The GAO is a non-partisan agency that serves as the investigative arm of the US Congress and is supreme audit institution of the federal government.

"Wind development could bring jobs and investment to communities," the GAO concluded, but not without harm.

Among those potential harms, the GAO cited:

Development and operation of offshore wind energy facilities could affect marine life and ecosystems, including through acoustic disturbance and changes to marine habitats

Wind development could disrupt commercial fishing to varying degrees

Wind turbines could affect radar system performance, alter search and rescue methods, and alter historic and cultural landscapes

