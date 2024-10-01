$1 burritos! Mexican grill chain opens its 11th NJ location

🍴 The new spot is the 11th in NJ and the second in town

🍴 A week-long $1 burrito event begins Oct. 8

🍴 Someone's getting "free burritos for a year"

EVESHAM — The 11th New Jersey location of a growing Tex-Mex chain is now open in Burlington County.

This is the second Pancheros Mexican Grill location in the Marlton section of town. The Iowa-based brand has set up shop in Towne Place Center along Route 73 South.

The 2,400-square-foot location is being run by James Kolzow and Mike Yurcho, who now handle four Pancheros restaurants.

“Opening our fourth Pancheros location in Marlton demonstrates how much we believe in our team, in New Jersey’s appetite for better burritos, and in the brand we chose to grow with,” Kolzow said. “With a passion for building teams and uplifting culture for both our staff and guests, expanding with Pancheros just makes sense.”

Another Pancheros location is open in Marlton, New Jersey (Holly Clifford) Another Pancheros location is open in Marlton, New Jersey (Holly Clifford) loading...

Pancheros also has New Jersey locations in Bedminster, Cherry Hill, Flemington, Glassboro, Hamilton (Mercer County), Mount Laurel, Voorhees, Wall, and West Berlin.

SEE ALSO: Watch out for these animals on NJ roads

There are more than 70 locations nationwide.

$1 burritos

On Oct. 8, the new Marlton location will kick off a week-long $1 burrito event.

The perk is run through the Pancheros app. Download the app and sign up (for free) for the Burritos With Benefits program to take advantage.

The code "Dollarton" needs to be entered in order to secure a burrito for a buck.

The offer runs out on Oct. 15. It's good for one burrito per guest.

Also on Oct. 8, the new location will host a raffle that rewards a lucky winner with "free burritos for a year" (one per week for 52 weeks).

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey Someone from out-of-state, or maybe even out of the country, is visiting New Jersey for the first time. Where do you take them? After grabbing a bagel and before chowing down on a slice of Jersey pizza, be sure to treat your out-of-town guest to a day in the Garden State with some of these places in mind. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo