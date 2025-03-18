NJ teen in critical condition after stabbing during school fight

🚨 A male was punched stabbed outside New Milford High School

🚨 Video of the "altercation" shows a group of 4 or 5 assaulting the victim

🚨 Police say no one is in custody

NEW MILFORD — One person was hospitalized following a fight in the parking lot of a Bergen County high school on Monday afternoon.

New Milford schools Superintendent Peter Galasso said in a statement that an "altercation" involved both New Milford and non-district teens. Police say the suspects fled from the parking lot and no arrests have been made.

Video of the incident posted by Independent Online News shows four individuals in black hoodies punching a person next to a black pickup in the lot. They run from the scene as an unidentified person in street clothes walks towards the group.

Classes were held as scheduled on Tuesday with counseling services available.

Questions surrounding the incident

New Milford Police Chief Brian Clancy told New Jersey 101.5 that a male was stabbed during the incident. He referred additional questions to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Galasso did not disclose any information about the victim in his statement to parents. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

New Jersey's highest tax increases in 2024 These 20 municipalities had the largest increase in their average property tax bill in 2024. The data is from the state Department of Community Affairs.

To see all municipalities: Record high property taxes in 2024 Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Final flakes: When does snow season end in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow