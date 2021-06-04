New Jersey’s largest museum has reopened

The newly renamed Newark Museum of Art has opened its doors again after being shut down for over year due to the pandemic. Admission will be discounted through the end of the year; members and Newark residents get in for free.

The museum closed in March of 2020 and, according to NJ.com, lost over $6 million during the shutdown with donations and, obviously, admissions dropping sharply.

Linda C. Harrison, director and CEO of the museum told NJ.com, “After more than a year of our society facing elements such as illness, tragedy, racial unrest, and isolation, we are finally able to safely gather in small numbers to appreciate art and the creativity and imagination behind it.”

According to the museum’s website, some of the exhibitions that are upcoming include “2021 New Jersey Arts Annual: ReVision and Respond,” ‘Wolfgang Gil: Sonic Geometries,”and “Four Quiltmakers, Four American Stories.”

The featured installation is from the Art of the Ancient Mediterranean; The Egyptian Collection features the mummy case of Henet-Mer from Thebes, Egypt and dating from around 1000 BCE.

Some of the galleries will remain closed due to size limitations, including the Ballantine House and the Planetarium. The Museum also announced a new Arts in the Garden program which will include nine live chamber concerts in partnership with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra.

The museum is located at 49 Washington St. in Newark. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for children over 2; tickets must be purchased in advance and proof of vaccination is required.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

