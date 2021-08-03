New Jersey’s Griswold Christmas house is moving

Every holiday season, thousands of people come to look at Steve Harbaugh’s Mickleton house to marvel at his recreation of the Griswold house of “Christmas Vacation” fame. This year, they’ll have to travel to Mullica Hill, but there will be more to see.

According to NJ.com, Harbaugh is going to construct a Christmas village complete with skating rink, carousel, ferris wheel, and igloos. Oh, and a newly constructed replica of the Griswold house, all decorated (and illuminated) for the holiday. Not all the attractions may be ready for this year, but the long term vision includes all of those things as well as a tent for kids to meet Santa, and a toy shop.

The Harbaughs have asked people to bring toys when visiting their display over the years, collecting over 12,000 toys and $50,000 in donations this past year alone. He hopes that the new location in an undeveloped field on Rte. 77 under a water tower, with the new attractions, will spur their charity efforts to even greater heights.

Expect to see some of the popular displays, like the replica Family Truckster with a Christmas tree on top, Cousin Eddie’s RV with a mannequin of Eddie emptying the, well, you know. There is also a mannequin of Clark Griswold hanging from the gutter. And lights. Lots of lights.

Harbaugh told NJ.com that while the display/toy drive has been successful, he decided to move the whole thing because he felt bad at all the traffic his neighbors had to endure.

The planned opening for the village is the Friday after Thanksgiving.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

