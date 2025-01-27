New Jersey’s first baby café is open … once per week

CAMDEN — The Garden State's first-ever baby café is up and running on a weekly basis.

The concept has existed nationwide for a while; now New Jersey is joining the trend, with an overall goal of improving rates of breastfeeding.

Cooper Medical School of Rowan University on Thursday announced the launch of the new initiative, which is running in collaboration with the Camden County Library System and Camden County Commissioners.

The baby café will run two hours per week, every Thursday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., at the Riletta L. Cream branch of the library on Ferry Avenue.

Riletta L. Cream, Ferry Avenue location of the Camden County Library System (Google Street View) Riletta L. Cream, Ferry Avenue location of the Camden County Library System (Google Street View) loading...

Experts behind the move promise a welcoming space for breastfeeding parents. Through the weekly outlet, professionals aim to eliminate common barriers to breastfeeding, by offering information and peer support for moms who may be struggling or have questions.

A certified lactation consultant is on hand each week to provide one-on-one guidance to parents.

"By providing a supportive environment and valuable resources, the baby café will not only improve maternal and child health outcomes but also enrich the training of our future physicians, who will have the opportunity to engage with the community directly," said Annette Reboli, dean of Cooper Medical School of Rowan.

The Cooper-Camden Baby Café also features a digital baby-weighing scale, as well as snacks and refreshments. Kids can accompany their parents — the café features a story time for young children.

Since 2012, the national Baby Café USA network has grown to more than 150 locations nationwide. It targets "underserved" areas with low breastfeeding rates.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

New Jersey home price increases in 2024 by county The New Jersey real estate market continues to chug along despite some reports that predict a market crash this year. Below is a county-by-county breakdown of median home prices and how they much they jumped in 2024. Many counties saw double-digit increases in home values, according to the data from New Jersey Realtors from November 2023 to November 2024. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman