New Jersey’s best restrooms chosen by you

When you gotta go you gotta go, but where are the best places to go in New Jersey?

I ask this question because Cintas, an Ohio-based business has announced their finalists for "America's Best Restroom" and of the 10, none are from the Garden State. Contestants were selected on criteria including hygiene and aesthetics.

The finalists are the Core24 GVL gym in Greenville, S.C.; the Fancy Flush portable toilet in Santa Rose, Calif.; JFK Airport’s Terminal 4 in New York; Nan Thai Fine Dining in Atlanta; the Planet World museum in Washington, D.C.; the Pump House in Kannapolis, N.C.; The Fed Community restaurant in Clarkston, Mich.; Two Cities Pizza in Cincinnati; and the restroom at William S. Craycraft Park in Mission Veijo, Calif.

Cintas is inviting the public to vote on the finalists at BestRestroom.com. Perhaps some travel agent can arrange a nationwide tour connecting these places. Maybe Bill Spadea can take his RV on another road trip ;)

But if you're staying in New Jersey and looking for the best place to go when you've got to go, here are a few called in by both my listeners and social media.

Assembly Minority Leader and New Jersey's Funniest Lawyer Jon Bramnick, my guest last night on New Jersey 101.5 was going to write a book on the subject and suggests "The third floor of the courthouse" who's going up three floors to use the bathroom? Comedian Mike Marino who I'll be performing comedy with Saturday, Aug 21 at the Brook Art Center along with Bramnick suggests "Under the Boardwalk"

Robert Pisani

Servini restaurant in Allandale. Heated toilet seats!

Trev; I'll be making my reservations this winter!

From my email, Paula writes

"Red pepper restaurant on route 22 has a bidet spray"

Joe Graci

Wawa are always spotless!

Wawa store on Route 37 in Toms RIver (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

Jeffrey Dejais

Aldi or Lidl

Ron Fisherkeller

The woods

Billy D Light

The Bathrooms at Storybook Land in South Jersey are cleanest and most air conditioned public restrooms I’ve ever been in.

Joshua Kocses

Appellation Trail Campsite-4 a few miles hike north of the Delaware Water Gap. I used to lead hikes there as a camp counselor.

Trev; Now that's a destination!

Louise Crane

Probably the "gallery " of hrp

Doreen GSP

Casino bathrooms

Joanna from Neptune

Barnes and Nobel and Pet Smart

John from Tinton Falls

5 Guys Burgers and Fries

Chris from Easton - Short Hills Mall

Mike from Toms River

Outhouse- Sussex Wantage Twp "For hunters solar panels on roof right in the middle of woods"

Thomas from Freehold

Cafe 360 - Public restroom

Chris from Short Hills

Benihana has rotating toilet seats that clean themselves

Matt from Hamilton

Marriot

Louis C. Hochman

Not the 101.5 bathroom with the shower. Definitely not that one

Trev; What he said!

