We've all been there before. You're driving down the highway, not thinking of anything other than your destination, and then BAM! A rock gets kicked up and hits your windshield.

We've all experienced this. At least I know I have. The next thing you check is to make sure your windshield didn't get cracked.

Sometimes you're lucky and the rock hits at such an angle that there is no crack. Other times, not so much luck. The rock leaves a slight crack in the windshield. And guess what, that crack is only going to expand over time.

According to yourmechanic.com, you can be ticketed for having a cracked windshield. Here's what they said:

"New Jersey does not specify the size or placement of cracks and chips in the windshield. The laws state only that cracked or chipped windshields should be replaced. This broad explanation means that any cracks or chips that an officer believes could hinder your clear view while driving could result in a citation."

A bit vague, but the moral of the story is that if you do have a cracked windshield, you need to get it fixed. Nothing would be worse than getting ticketed over something that you can easily fix.

So, if that rock ever hits your windshield, and I get it because it is frustrating, take a second to fume but then make sure it gets fixed. Don't give yourself a reason to be pulled over. It won't be worth it, I promise.

